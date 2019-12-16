Water Soluble Fertilizers Market 2019 Global Industry Demand, Sales, Suppliers, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish Market Report On-“Water Soluble Fertilizers Market 2019 Global Key Manufacturers Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand Forecast to 2025”

Water Soluble Fertilizers Market 2019

The research report provides broad insight and detailed analysis of the Water Soluble Fertilizers Market over the next eight years and acts as an important point of reference for the suppliers and operators.

The report confirms that the global water-soluble fertilizers market was valued at US$7.3 Billion in the year 2015, and is expected to reach US$12.4 billion by 2025, prospering at a CAGR of about 5% over the forecast period.

The rising government subsidies on the adoption of water-soluble fertilizers and increasing investments on fertigation for lessening groundwater consumption are the fundamental drivers for market growth. Furthermore, the growing demand for micro-irrigation systems and emerging greenhouse applications are expected to drive the growth of the global water-soluble fertilizer market.

Market by Top Water Soluble Fertilizers Companies, this report covers

Agrium Inc.

Israel Chemicals Limited

Potash Corp

The Mosaic Company

EuroChem

K+S AG

Yara International ASA.

Other players include

Coromandel International Limited

Hebei Monband Water Soluble Fertilizer Co. Limited

Compo GmbH & Co. KG

Haifa Chemicals Limited

Sinochem Fertilizers Co.Limited

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera SA

TATA Chemicals

Qatar Fertilizer Company

CF Industries Holdings Inc.

Iowa Fertilizer Company.

According to the research conducted by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), developing countries including India and China need an additional 120 million hectares of arable land to fulfill the surging food demand by the year 2030.

Factors like enhanced health consciousness among people and the rising demand for organic food products are expected to support the growth of water-soluble fertilizer market. Moreover, the issues like rising environmental concerns, limited arable lands, and easy application are some other factors prompting the growth of water-soluble fertilizer market. Furthermore, rising need for drip irrigation adequate for undulating terrain, barren land, rolling topography, and shallow soil layer areas are anticipated to drive the water-soluble fertilizer market over the forecast period.

Market segmentation

As per the research report, global water-soluble fertilizer market can be forecasted on the basis of the following segments-

Based on the product type, the water-soluble fertilizer market can be segmented into-

Potassium

Nitrogenous

Micronutrients

Secondary Nutrients

Phosphate

As per the research, the nitrogenous product type segment dominates the overall market, which is followed by the phosphatic, potassic and micronutrients product type segments, respectively. The nitrogenous segment is believed to be the fastest-growing segment in the overall water-soluble fertilizers market, due to the high efficiency of nitrogenous water-soluble fertilizers to reduce crop loss.

Based on application, the global water-soluble fertilizers market can be segmented into-

Fertigation

Foliar

In order to improve the fertility and enhance the productivity of plants, the fertigation method is used to monitor nutritional deficiency. The rising acceptance of precision irrigation and micro-irrigation techniques has supported the growth of fertigation application.

Based on the crop type, the global water-soluble fertilizer market can be segmented into-

Horticultural

Field

Plantation

Ornamental

Turf

Regional Analysis

In the year 2015, Europe accounted for a substantial share in the water-soluble fertilizers industry, followed by North America and Asia-Pacific. Spain and Russia constituted the biggest country-level markets in the European region. Factors like an increase in awareness about the advantages of water-soluble fertilizers, among the farmers and the growth in population, support the growth of water-soluble fertilizer market in this region.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to prosper with investments from several multinational market players. The factors like increase in agricultural exports and technological advancements in the agriculture industry, support market growth. Moreover, substantial R&D initiatives have been taken to analyze modern varieties of water-soluble fertilizers that can be used to fight different nutrient deficiencies in plants and to enhance soil fertility to boost the yield.

Important Facts

Georgia Tech has received a US$5 million grant from the United States Department of Agriculture for a pilot project that focuses on using wastewater as fertilizer. This is said to be the largest grant awarded by the USDA to a school.

