Global Specialty Gas Market 2019 Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast To 2025

Market Synopsis:

As per the latest report, the specialty gas market is expected to grow at a decent CAGR during the forecast period. There is a high demand for specialty gases due to the high levels of demand and the wide scope of application that the specialty gas market covers. The specialty gas market has a wide user base which includes analytical and calibration industry. These gases go under a chemical purification process to have extremely low levels of impurities. The specialty gas, thus due to its wide application and user base is an important market and is expected to be driven by high levels of demand in the coming years.

Specialty gas typically refers to calibration gases, carrier gases, zero gases, span gases, instrumentation gases and bump test gases. A specialty gas can either be a pure gas or a mixture of gases that contain the components at a concentration level. These are extending from the percent range down to part per billion, at times even to part per trillion. Specialty gases are used in various analytical methods as well as put to use in various industrial uses. Due to the nature of specialty gas, it is essential that these gases are carried in proper equipment, including dedicated pressure regulators and distribution systems. Higher quality material of equipment should accompany higher grade of specialty gas to ensure that the quality is intact.

Speciality gas is majorly used in industries such as research and development, analytics, medicines and environment production. Currently, specialty gas market is in high demand in the photovoltaics and automotive industry. All these applications of specialty gas and its rising demand is expected to drive the specialty gas market in the coming years.

The following manufacturers are covered:

American Air Liquide Holdings

Praxair Incorporated

Tmc Fluid Systems

Analytical Specialties

Toc Systems

Buchi Labortechnik

Silica Verfahrenstechnik

Bacharach

Shelco Filters

Peus-Instruments

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of type,thespecialty gas market is segmented as high purity gases, noble gases, carbon gases, halogen gases and others.

On the basis of application, the specialty gas market is segmented as electronics, petrochemical, manufacturing, health care, automotive industry and other applications.

Regional Analysis:

On the basis of region the specialty gas market is segmented as North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa.

The North American segment of the specialty gas market is further segmented as the US, Canada and Mexico.

The South American segment of the specialty gas market is further segmented as Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Columbia and Costa Rica.

The European segment of the specialty gas market is further segmented as the UK, Germany, Italy, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain and Denmark.

The Asia Pacific segment of the specialty gas market is further segmented as China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Malaysia and Hong Kong.

Finally, the Middle Eastern and African segment of the specialty gas is further segmented as Israel, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

Industry News

In the month of November, key player in the specialty gas market, Praxair signed a long term hydrogen supply agreement with Phillips 66 Sweeny Refinery for supplying pure hydrogen to one of the Sweeny refineries in Texas in early 2021. This would increase the hydrogen capacity to more than 1.5 billion cubic feet per day in Praxair’s Gulf Coast.

Table of Contents:



Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Specialty Gas

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Specialty Gas

4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

5 Specialty Gas Regional Market Analysis

6 Specialty Gas Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

7 Specialty Gas Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

8 Specialty Gas Major Manufacturers Analysis

9 Development Trend of Analysis of Specialty Gas Market

10 Marketing Channel

Continued…..

