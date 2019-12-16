Product Giveaway! Enter For a Chance to Win a Flo by Moen Smart Water Shutoff

Brought to you by Green Builder Media and Moen, this giveaway program offers a chance to win a Flo by Moen Smart Water Shutoff and a 20% promo code.

/EIN News/ -- Lake City, Colo., Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Anyone who enters the Flo by Moen giveaway gets a chance to win this home-protection product, and all entrants will receive a promotional code for 20% off all purchases of Flo by Moen Smart Water Shutoff devices made between now and the end of the year.

Click here to enter.

While many people believe their home’s water system is leak free, the average household actually leaks nearly 10,000 gallons of water every year, according to the EPA! These small, often undetected leaks can lead to dangerous black mold and catastrophic water damage.

The Flo by Moen Smart Water Shutoff is an industry leading water security system that proactively detects leaks and measures all factors of a home's water health, such as flow rate, duration, pressure response and temperature gradient.

After about seven days of "learning," the Flo by Moen’s security module begins to constantly analyze telemetry in real-time to determine if your home's water conditions are consistent or anomalous, resulting in alerts and automatic shut-off if needed. Homeowners can monitor and control their home’s water in real-time through the app, manually turning off water if needed. With this combination of proactive micro-leak detection and automatic/manual water shutoff control, homeowners can now have peace of mind that their home is protected from water damage and leaks, 24/7. Upon installation, the Flo by Moen Smart Water Shutoff detects a leak in about 50% of homes.

Contest ends January 4, 2020.

Click here to enter.

About Green Builder Media

Green Builder Media is the nation’s leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living, serving more than 200,000 progressive building professionals and millions of consumers who are interested in sustainable living. With a comprehensive suite of content marketing, digital, social, and print media options, high-profile demonstration projects, market intelligence and data services, and live events, Green Builder Media offers a blend of visionary and practical information covering a broad spectrum of topics, including building science, smart home technologies, building and energy codes, intelligent water, indoor air quality, resilient housing, and renewables. The company recently launched COGNITION Smart Data, a pioneering data services offering that combines artificial intelligence technology with user-specific metadata to achieve comprehensive, proprietary market insights.







Attachment

Cati O'Keefe Green Builder Media 513-532-0185 cati.okeefe@greenbuildermedia.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.