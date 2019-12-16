Aleph Hospitality opens Best Western Plus Westlands in Nairobi

Dubai-based independent hotel management company Aleph Hospitality (http://www.AlephHospitality.com/) has opened the Best Western Plus Westlands hotel in Nairobi, Kenya.

The new opening, which introduces the Best Western Plus brand to one of the city’s most sought-after commercial districts, marks Aleph Hospitality’s continued expansion in Kenya, where the company has already signed management contracts for three hotels currently under development: the Protea Hotel by Marriott in Kisumu; an airport hotel in Nairobi and a property in the popular coastal resort of Mombasa.

Bani Haddad, Managing Director, Aleph Hospitality, said: “The opening of Best Western Plus Westlands signals our commitment to Kenya, the third-largest tourism economy in Sub-Saharan Africa.

“Kenya is a popular destination in the heart of the region and its travel and tourism industry grew 5.6% in 2018, exceeding global and regional levels, according to the WTTC. We are proud to be part of this growth and to support the economy with more than 80 new jobs and the generation of additional international visitors that Best Western Plus Westlands will bring,” said Haddad.

The hotel’s owner, Amit Lukka, commented: “We are thrilled to find a partner in Aleph Hospitality that supports both our vision for Nairobi’s hospitality sector and our country’s wider efforts to market Kenya as a destination of choice.

“Aleph Hospitality is a trusted and accomplished partner that will manage the hotel on our behalf, driving maximum return on our investment as well as delivering a superior guest experience in collaboration with the prestigious global chain, Best Western. The opening on 14 December was highly anticipated by our colleagues, guests, neighbouring businesses and local dignitaries,” added Lukka.

Best Western Plus Westlands is located in the heart of Nairobi’s social and entertainment hub, the vibrant Westlands district, home to shops, restaurants and numerous corporate headquarters, making it a popular destination for Kenyans, expatriates and visitors.

Nairobi’s top attractions including the neighbouring Sarit Expo Centre, Nairobi National Park, David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust and the Kenyatta International Conference Centre are also within close reach, making the hotel ideally positioned for both business and leisure travel.

The new, purpose-built hotel features 101 stylish, air-conditioned guest rooms, including spacious Junior Suites with separate living rooms and kitchenettes and a luxurious Penthouse Suite with a private outdoor hot tub.

Best Western Plus Westlands offers free WiFi, a dedicated meetings floor, a gym and two food and beverage outlets – Craft, an all-day-dining restaurant, bar and coffee shop, and Asiatic, a stylish rooftop bar and lounge.

Suzi Yoder, Senior Vice President, International Operations, BWH Hotel Group, said: “We are truly delighted with the addition of the Best Western Plus Westlands, a beautiful new build hotel created with our guests’ needs in mind. The central location is superb for both our corporate clients and leisure travellers and we are proud to now welcome our first guests.”

Aleph Hospitality, which has earmarked a pipeline of 35 hotels in the Middle East and Africa by 2025, manages hotels directly for owners, either on a franchise basis for branded properties or as a white label operator for independently-branded hotels.

The company operates four hotels in Africa, with six new openings already slated for 2020.

Media Contact: Roz Money Vice President Marketing & PR Aleph Hospitality roz.money@alephhospitality.com +44 7745 673624

About Aleph Hospitality: Aleph Hospitality (http://www.AlephHospitality.com/) is a dynamic hotel management company, working for owners to maximise the value of their assets in the Middle East and Africa. The regional specialist’s customised, results-driven alternative to traditional hotel management models includes third party and white label operations. Aleph Hospitality manages hotels directly for owners and facilitates franchising partnerships with leading global brands. With in-depth market knowledge, several decades’ experience working with the world’s largest hotel companies, and a company culture based on trust, responsiveness and flexibility, Aleph Hospitality delivers superior results for hotel owners, an exceptional hospitality experience for its guests and a professional environment for its workforce. Aleph has ten hotels in its portfolio and has earmarked a pipeline of 35 hotels in the Middle East and Africa by 2025. To find out more, visit http://www.AlephHospitality.com/.



