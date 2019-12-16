LED Thermal Management Solutions Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

LED Thermal Management Solutions are the part of popular alternative lighting technology and are used to reduce the power consumption and cost of lighting for commercial and residential purposes. The thermal management solution provided by LEDs affects the performance and cost of LEDs. The desired luminous intensity in LED is available in various ratings and sizes. As the LED is a closed system, almost 70% of heat is generated and almost 30% of light is emitted. This large share of heat has to be removed so that the efficiency of the LED is not lowered and the reliability is maintained.

The LED Thermal Management Solutions provide more ways for the LEDs to effectively convert less electrical power to heat. The thermal management is the area for research and development to increase the use of LEDs for various lighting purposes. The luminous intensity of the LEDs is reduced as the junction temperature increases. Nowadays, heat sinks are used in the designing of LEDs to absorb and disperse the excess heat from the LED diode. The development of the cooling system is also helping in LED Thermal Management.

The installation of LED lights with flexibility and maintaining the correct temperature can not only extend the life of LED but can also reduce the operating temperature effect.

The global LED Thermal Management Solutions market report presents a positive estimation of the market value for the period from 2019 to 2025. The market share and volume at the global, regional and company level can be witnessed in the report. The overall LED Thermal Management Solutions market has been analysed based on the historical data and the future prospects of the global market.

Market Segmentation

The proper designing and optimization of LEDs can improve the efficacy and luminous discharge that will, in turn, influence the operational and maintenance cost of LEDs. The thermal management solutions for LEDs will ensure a relatively low junction temperature, provide long operating life and increase the demand for LEDs on a global scale.

Based on the product type, the global LED Thermal Management Solutions market has been split into:

Thermal Conductive Pad

Thermal Clad Board

Liquid Cooling Product

Other

And based on the application coverage, the global LED Thermal Management Solutions market has been categorized into:

Food Industry

Home Appliances

Chemical Industry

Other

Regional Overview

Countries like Japan, China, India and regions like Southeast Asia, Europe and North America have increased the demand and supply for LEDs. The various environmental impact leading to climate change is escalating the need for LED Thermal Management Solutions. The report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of the product in the above-mentioned countries and regions. The manufacturing sites, capacity production, ex-factory price and the revenue has been mentioned based on the coverage of each manufacturer. The developments in the electronics industry, the increasing growth rate in consumer electronics and the various smart and cost-effective methods for thermal management are some major factors that are boosting the demand for LED Thermal Management Solutions market.

Industry News

Pfannenberg, a global manufacturer of thermal management technologies, has launched a PMF LED-Hi LED multifunction light that is ideal for both indoor and outdoor usage, including the automotive, plant construction and logistics, mining and maritime applications. This LED light is equipped with three signal options, with a wide signalling area of 1350 feet and the service life exceeding 50,000 operating hours.

