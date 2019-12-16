SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of TIGR, UA and UAA of Upcoming Deadlines

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. reminds investors of upcoming deadlines involving securities fraud class action lawsuits commenced against the following companies:



UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ GS: TIGR)

Class Period: March 20, 2019 – May 16, 2019, including those investors who acquired Fintech ADRs pursuant or traceable to its initial public offering March 20, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 6, 2020

According to the Complaint, on May 17, 2019, during pre-market hours, Fintech issued a press release announcing its unaudited first quarter 2019 financial results—the Company’s first quarterly earnings announcement following the IPO (the “1Q19 Press Release”). In that press release, Fintech disclosed a 4.1% decrease in commissions, noting that “[i]nvestors were relatively risk averse at beginning of this year which leads to moderated trading activities and a slight decrease in trading commission.” The 1Q19 Press Release also disclosed, among other issues, that Fintech’s operating costs and expenses and net loss attributable to the Company had begun to skyrocket as a result of increases in expenses related to employee headcount, employee compensation and benefits, and office space and leasehold improvements, as well as rapid customer growth, expanded market data usage for its customers, and additional professional expenses as a listed company.

To learn more, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-up-fintech-holding-limited

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA) (NYSE: UAA)

Class Period: August 3, 2016 – November 1, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 6, 2020

According to the Complaint, on November 3, 2019, the Wall Street Journal reported on U.S. Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission investigations into Under Armour’s accounting practices and related disclosures. The investigations are examining whether Under Armour shifted sales from quarter to quarter to appear healthier. After years of at least 20% year-over-year revenue growth, Under Armour missed its sales targets in the final quarter of 2016 and has been struggling with weak sales and restructuring ever since. That same day, the Company confirmed to the Wall Street Journal that it had been cooperating with the U.S. Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission since July 2017.

To learn more, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-under-armour-inc

A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Any member of the proposed class may move the court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

