Brothers Equipment Rebrand as ACE TRAILERS and Launch All-new Website

Ace Trailers Ace Super Series lugger truck

With over 80 years in the haulage industry, Brothers Equipment are kick-starting the new decade by re-branding to Ace Trailers and launching an all-new website.

For over 80 years we have been at the forefront of innovation in the trailer industry and we believe our new company name and modern website will cement our position as leaders in the field.” — Lee Jurek, Director of Sales at Ace Trailers

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- With over 80 years in the haulage industry, Brothers Equipment are kick-starting the new decade by re-branding to Ace Trailers and launching an all-new website; ensuring they remain ahead of the competition for years to come.Since 1938, Cleveland-based manufacturer Brothers Equipment have been producing world-leading haulage vehicles such as Lugger, Dump Trailers Car Hauler Trailers and Roll-Off Trailers for businesses across America. The family-run business is now in its fourth generation and is kick-starting the new decade by re-branding as Ace Trailers and launching a completely revamped website.A true American success story, Ace Trailers produce the strongest, lightest and longest-lasting trailers on the market and have established an unrivaled reputation in the haulage industry for their products and customer service. Each custom built trailer is constructed using their skilled engineering knowledge, which ensures the highest quality product available. This brand new website has been designed to reflect that quality and service in an online format.The slick, eye-catching site allows customers to easily navigate through the various trailers the company build; allowing them to not only learn key information but also see large, high-quality images and video of each unit. Alongside the products, the new Ace Trailers website also details their incredible eight decades in business and includes a fascinating timeline of the technical innovations the company has made. A new blog section will also allow the team to keep customers updated with the latest information in the haulage industry.The new website is now live at https://www.theaceadvantage.com . To find out more about Ace Trailers, get in touch on sales@theaceadvantage.com or call 1 800 578 8471.Speaking ahead of the re-branding and website launch, Lee Jurek, Director of Sales at Ace Trailers said, “We’re really excited to be launching our new website, the final stage of our re-branding process. For over 80 years we have been at the forefront of innovation in the trailer industry and we believe our new company name and modern website will cement our position as leaders in the field.We will of course be providing our same personal, quality service to clients across the country, this new website just ensures our customers now have an online presence to match!”

Ace Trailers - Intermodal Container Dump trailer



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.