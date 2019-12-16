A Christmas Gift Idea for Adventurous Couples in Ontario

Are you looking for a little spice in your love lives? Is it time to take a little vacation to rejuvenate your intimacy? Then we’ve got the answer for you.

NIAGARA FALLS, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Valentine’s in Niagara, February 7 - 9, 2020, is a weekend getaway for open minded couples who are looking for more out of life. Of course, Niagara Falls, ON is the destination for many loving couples, but this event really ups the ante.Valentine’s in Niagara, or VIN for short, is in it’s 13th year, and sells out the entire hotel to loving, adventurous couples who enjoy a different kind of retreat. This event offers titillating content from mild to wild, and it’s up to the attendees to decide just what they want to participate in.This event offers seminars and workshops that teach how to have better sex or be a better lover, how to flirt and tease, and other topics along those lines. Chair dancing, pole dancing and erotic photography are just some of the workshop types that will be offered this year.There are contests, like door decorating and a wet t-shirt contest by the indoor pool that guests are encouraged to participate in, even if just as a spectator. With plenty of prizes and giveaways, many guests leave with bags of swag and fun goodies.There is a themed dance party each evening with a DJ that keeps the party going until the wee hours. Many guests dress up in theme in sexy costumes to add to the overall atmosphere. Saturday nights theme is Mardi Gras and the event hands out hundreds of strands of beads to the male attendees so they can reward the ladies for flashing.VIN’s biggest draw is the nightly entertainment, where they offer Speed Dating on Friday night, and an informal seminar on swinging and non-monogamy. This is followed by a very funny ‘Swingers Feud’, modeled after the daytime TV game show. Saturday nights entertainment is always the most well attended, with a professional comedian and other entertainers who create a funny and sexy show.There are also vendors who sell jewelry, toys and lubricants, sexy lingerie and club wear and more. Body painting, boudoir photography, and so much more are on the docket for VIN 2020.If this event sounds like something you’d both be up for, check out the official website for more details, rates and to book your sexy and romantic weekend away for Valentines in Niagara. Tickets to this event would fit nicely under the tree or in a stocking for an over the top, out of the box Christmas gift that will surely keep on giving. www.ValentinesInNiagara.com



