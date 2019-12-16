Sports Trading Firm Sportex Release Another £15 Million Bond For 2020

Sports Trading Firm Sportex Release Another £15 Million Bond After A Hugh Influx Of Clients Invest Over £40 Million in 2019...

Sportex allow their clients to experience a low risk, high reward scenario which means this is one of the safest alternative investments going into a testing time for the United Kingdom.” — Yahoo Finance

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sportex originally hit the market in 2009 and issued bonds paying 12 – 20% per year (depending on the amount invested). They have now just released another £15 million bond after a hugh influx of clients invest over £40 million in 2019.

The software based investment company have experienced unprecedented growth over the past 24 months and it shows no sign of slowing down in 2020.

Sportex and their algorithm "Algol500" have produced returns averaging 43% per year over the last decade in the United Kingdom.

In 2017 the company valued the algorithm at £39.7 million.

Sportex allow their clients to experience a low risk, high reward scenario which means this is one of the safest alternative investments going into a testing time for the United Kingdom.

We can also confirm that Sportex is the only Sports Trading company to be regulated in the United Kingdom.

You can see more about this here...

https://menafn.com/1099248809/Inside-Sportex-The-Story-of-the-UKs-biggest-Sports-Trading-Firm

Sportex



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.