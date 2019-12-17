Loan Doctor Financial’s CEO sees rates unchanged through June 2020
Dr. Radjabli discussed interest rates, central bank policies, and Loan Doctor's innovative High Yield CD product
“The low-yield environment, driven primarily by central bank policy, is expected to continue” remarked Dr. Radjabli, DDS, CTA. An interesting alternative to traditional, low rate, bank CD’s or savings accounts is the Loan Doctor HCF High Yield CD, which currently pays 6% APY for a 1 month, renewable open term, which allows additional deposits throughout the month, as well as partial withdrawals.
Asked whether the current attractive rate of the High Yield CD is expected to be maintained, Dr. Radjabli indicated that he expects that Loan Doctor’s unique healthcare lending business model will continue to generate excess yield throughout 2020. The underlying yield, set by traditional banks and the federal reserve, should not change at least through June of next year. Based on an analysis of federal reserve interest rate futures, the only predicted major change would be at the end of June, where the market is currently expecting a 60% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut.
“Loan Doctor Financial’s business model does of course rely on base interest rates. Therefore, if the Federal Reserve does decrease the rate to 1.5% as the market is predicting, we would expect that we would have to follow to bring our rate to 5.75%”
However, Loan Doctor’s current lending business has expanded recently, and return on capital has been strong in 2019. Loan Doctor’s CFO, Isika Rosova, CFA, indicated that “if the current model continues, it’s actually likely that we would maintain our current 6% APY rate throughout all of 2020, despite a predicted rate cut by the federal reserve”
