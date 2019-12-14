9-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Infosys Limited (INFY) Investors with Significant Losses to Contact Its Attorneys, Application Deadline Approaching

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) investors who have suffered significant losses to submit a loss form now to learn if they qualify to recover their investment losses. The December 23, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in a securities fraud class action pending against the company is fast approaching.



Class Period: July 7, 2018 - Oct. 20, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Dec. 23, 2019

Infosys Limited (INFY) Securities Class Action:

The Complaint alleges Defendants misstated Infosys’s true revenues by engaging in improper revenue recognition practices. The Complaint further alleges that the CEO evaded reviews and approvals of large deals to avoid accounting scrutiny, and that management pressured the Company’s finance team to conceal information from auditors and the Board of Directors.

On October 21, 2019, Reuters reported the Company received whistleblower complaints alleging “unethical practices” by certain executives to boost short-term revenue and profits, in violation of generally accepted accounting principles.

This news drove the price of INFY shares sharply lower during intraday trading on October 21, 2019.

“We are focused on investors’ losses and whether Infosys’s senior management cooked the books,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

