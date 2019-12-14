Location for Retreats and Gatherings in Ontario

Are you an event organizer? Looking for a mini vacation destination for your interest group? Look no further, as we have the location for you, right in Ontario!

BANCROFT, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Are you an event organizer? A Yoga or wellness instructor? Planning a reunion? Looking for a mini vacation destination for your interest group? Look no further, as we have the location for you, right in Ontario!Many organizers love Footprints Resort in beautiful central Ontario for their gathering, as it’s so easy to get to from both Ottawa and Toronto. Nestled among towering pine trees and situated on a small private lake, many groups find the grounds and amenities at Footprints work well for their retreat.“We’ve had several groups rent the entire resort for their own event”, says Footprint Resort owners. “Everything from Yoga and wellness retreats, to weddings, corporate events and team building sessions.” Renting the entire resort requires a small booking fee as well as renting out all accommodations to your group, which will accommodate 50-60 people. Numbers can increase if guests wish to camp as well.Of course, there are smaller groups who utilize Footprints unique Adults Only resort for their event, such as bachelor and bachelorette parties, reunions and elopement. “We have had several couples arrive and decide to get married quietly on our grounds without much fanfare. We’re proud to be able to supply an officiant and photography for those who wish it”. Of course, a little warning is appreciated.“The resort is often the destination for couples touring on motorcycles,” reports Footprints staff, as it’s location near Bancroft, ON and Algonquin Park is perfect for day trips. “And being an Adults Only resort, guests can relax and enjoy the tranquility. That’s a big part of what we offer here.”The 10+ acre grounds at this boutique resort are small but well maintained, with plenty of amenities and room to spread out. The large covered Dome is perfect for wedding receptions and workshops, which comfortably seats 80 people. There’s a stage and dance floor there as well, which is perfect for band jam sessions, or for leading a seminar.There are several smaller social areas that are perfect for break out areas, to rest or to get away from other groups. Hang out on the dock on the lake, on the beach, under the gazebo, or any of the numerous areas on the grounds with your group.The resort is ‘self catering’, so assign a cook for your retreat, or bring in a caterer. Your guests could also bring their own food and drink and take care of their own needs for a less formal event.“How you utilize Footprints Resort to fill the needs of your group is up to you. We’d be pleased to discuss your event and needs to see how to best provide you with the very best outcome,” reports Resort staff. Footprints is closed for the season, and is open May til October, starting with the Victoria Day weekend. “We’d be happy to give you a tour in the spring, but feel free to contact us this winter for more information to see if we could be right for you.”About Footprints Resort: Located in central Ontario in a pristine, natural setting where time stands still, Footprints Resort is an Adults Only retreat where guests can relax and reconnect. Enjoy our natural, child free vacation destination just a few short hours drive from both Toronto and Ottawa and feel the stress of life melt away. Enjoy time on our private lake and beach, hike or bike the trails, soak up the sun and reconnect with nature. For more information about Footprints Resort, accommodations, rates and more, please visit www.footprintsresort.com



