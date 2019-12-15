Sarah Gad Files to Remove US Rep Bobby Rush from the Ballot for Petition Fraud

U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush could face a big obstacle to re-election as opponent Sarah Gad files objections to nominating petitions for fraud and misconduct.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush could face a big obstacle to re-election as opponent Sarah Gad files objections to Rush's nominating papers for the spring primary election. Gad, a third-year law student at the prestigious University of Chicago Law School, filed an 11-page petition earlier this week alleging that the U.S. Rep's nominating papers demonstrated a consistent pattern of fraud, evidence of tampering, forgery, notary misconduct, and "substantial noncompliance" with the mandatory page-numbering, signature, and other requirements.

Chicago attorney Tom O'Connor, who is not affiliated with either party, says he believes the allegations hold merit and may spell trouble for Rush. "Let me put it this way: I've seen candidates kicked of the ballot for a lot less. If it were any other candidate, yes, I absolutely think it would get them kicked off."

Rush has been no stranger to other controversies in recent years. The 26-year incumbent has been subject to numerous ethical probes for questionable campaign finance practices, including using over $130,000 in campaign funds in 2016 to benefit family and friends and failing to pay rent for nearly three decades of office space. Earlier this year, the 73-year old came under fire for attacking Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, accusing her of having "an alliance with the devil." Rush, who has the distinction of being the only politician Obama couldn't defeat, also has the distinction for missing more votes than any other sitting member of Congress.

Gad says that the objection was nothing personal, and that she would simply like to see integrity restored to the electoral process. "We can't continue to allow politicians to cut corners and then cry foul when they don't show up and do their jobs."

Rush's campaign declined to comment. A hearing on the matter has been set for December 17th at 10:30 a.am.

