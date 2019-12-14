Wi-SUN FAN is certified to connect IoT with its advantages of high security, low power consumption and sound ecosystem

Vertexcom Technologies is a chip design company that provides communications solutions for IoT and smart grids. Wi-SUN technology has long-distance transmission and low power consumption to meet the demand of smart grid and IoT market

Vertexcom Wi-SUN solution is the first to obtain certification in Greater China and has been applied to the smart grid

ZHUBEI CITY, HSINCHU COUNTY, TAIWAN, December 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to the rise of IoT(Internet of Things), the need for long-distance communications is increasing, and various LPWAN(Low Power Wide Area Network) communication technologies have been introduced. Wi-SUN FAN certification, which is led by Wi-SUN Alliance, is based on the open specifications of IEEE 802.15.4g, IEEE 802 and IETF IPv6 standards, and has better security, power efficiency, scalability and other advantages, as well as has built a sound ecosystem. Therefore, it is expected to stand out from many LPWAN technologies and become the best transmission technology of wide-area and large-scale IoT.Wi-SUN (Wireless Smart Ubiquitous Network) Alliance currently has more than 250 members, and they have jointly launched more than 150 Wi-SUN certified products. Its members have deployed more than 95 million Wi-SUN-enabled devices worldwide. With the promotion and support of Wi-SUN Alliance, each member product has passed a series of interoperability testing and certification programs, so the entire Wi-SUN ecosystem can provide a large number of interoperable products, which makes smart meters, smart street lights and other equipment being able to connect to a public network and that is widely used in utilities and smart cities.Wi-SUN FAN is a mesh network protocol, meaning each device in a network can speak to its neighbors, which allows its messages to travel a very long distance –hopping between each node in the network. In addition, Wi-SUN FAN is self-forming, which makes adding new devices to a network easy, and self-healing, so that if a pathway fails, the network will automatically re-route to the gateways.Today, IoT security has become an important part of the discussion, Wi-SUN FAN provides proven enterprise-grade security. The key differentiator for Wi-SUN FAN is its native public-key infrastructure (PKI) integration, which provides security certification capabilities for each device on the network. Another standout feature is the support for IPv6, and all the associated networking security features used in the Internet networking ecosystem – such as intrusion detection, traffic shaping, network analysis, and penetration testing. This allows Wi-SUN FAN to better mitigate denial-of-service (DOS) attacks.The scalability of network devices is another important consideration when planning IoT, such as the ability to add new products like environmental monitors, smart lighting devices and smart meters to the network. Wi-SUN’s mesh network can scale in both capacity and size with its higher bandwidth (compared with LoRa and NB-IoT) making it easier to add more data-intensive applications in the future.In the planning of IoT, the deployment of battery-powered equipment is expected to last for many years without replacing the battery to reduce the cost of manual maintenance. Wi-SUN FAN certified devices can be designed for frequent (from 10 second intervals) low-latency communication, drawing less than 2μA when resting, around 8mA when listening and less than 14mA at +10dBm when sending and its low-latency capabilities enable on-demand commands.Dr. HH Li, President of Vertexcom Technologies . said "The company mainly provides Wi-SUN FAN certified solutions. At present, the company has deployed more than 1000 nodes of mesh network in the office area and display a very short time networking and adaptive ability, robust data collection and reliable remote firmware upgrade. The VC7300 series consumes low power, the power consumption in sleep mode is less than 2.5uA, incorporated into IoT design, the battery life of the Wi-SUN module has the opportunity to be used for ten years to meet the requirements of IoT design."About Vertexcom TechnologiesVertexcom Technologies, founded in 2017, is a chip design company that provides communications solutions for IoT and smart grids. It provides low-cost and low-power Wi-SUN and PLC dual-mode communication solutions for smart grid, smart city, and smart home.About Wi-SUN AllianceWi-SUN Alliance was established in 2012 and is a global non-profit organization. The vision of Wi-SUN Alliance is based on the mesh network protocol IEEE 802.15.4g specifications, providing strong product connectivity through testing and certification programs, developing Wi-SUN ecosystem, and achieving the interoperability of communication networks in smart cities and smart utilities.CONTACT:info@vertexcom.com+886-3-5601431



