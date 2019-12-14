Rivers Casino Des Plaines Opens New Sports Bar and Expands Gaming Floor

Illinois’ First Land-Based Casino to Complete Parking Garage Expansion by Summer 2020

/EIN News/ -- DES PLAINES, Ill., Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI”) (Nasdaq: CHDN) and Rush Street Gaming announced today that their joint venture, Rivers Casino Des Plaines, has opened its new 4,840 square foot state-of-the-art BetRivers SportsBar. The BetRivers SportsBar features a 47-foot-wide ultra HD LED video wall and ten 86-inch and four 75-inch HD televisions placed throughout, offering patrons a panoramic view of live sports events. The new bar will also have a full service island bar with seating for 32, 26 bar-top video poker games, 32 leather lounge chairs and additional table seating options.



The BetRivers SportsBar space was designed to provide an ultra-luxury viewing experience for Chicago’s sports fans looking for an engaging game-day experience and will eventually be home to the casino’s sports book pending Illinois Gaming Board regulatory approval.

“The BetRivers SportsBar will provide an experience that rivals a live game-day stadium,” said Corey Wise, General Manager of Rivers Casino Des Plaines. “We will offer sports fans a premium luxury experience with great visuals, acoustics, service and comradery with fellow sports fans.”

Rivers Casino Des Plaines has also added a new table-game area on the casino floor adjacent to the BetRivers SportsBar. Additional slot machines and table games have been added throughout the facility along with new viewing screens in the Lotus cocktail lounge in the center of the casino for watching sporting events. In total, this phase of the expansion has resulted in an increase of 115 slot machines and 8 table games. Expansion of the Rivers Casino Des Plaines parking garage is expected to be complete by summer of 2020.

About Rush Street Gaming

Founded by Neil Bluhm and Greg Carlin, Rush Street Gaming and its affiliates, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, have developed and operate successful casinos in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Des Plaines, Illinois (Chicago area) and Schenectady, New York. Rush Street Gaming and its affiliates have become one of the leading casino developers in the United States and operators of online casinos and sports books. Additional information at: www.rushstreetgaming.com.

About Churchill Downs Incorporated

Churchill Downs Incorporated ("CDI") (Nasdaq: CHDN), headquartered in Louisville, Ky., is an industry-leading racing, online wagering and gaming entertainment company anchored by our iconic flagship event - The Kentucky Derby. We own and operate Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine facility in Louisville. We also own and operate the largest online horseracing wagering platform in the U.S., TwinSpires.com, and are a leader in brick-and-mortar casino gaming with approximately 11,000 slot machines / video lottery terminals and 200 table games in eight states. We also operate sports wagering and iGaming through our BetAmerica platform in multiple states. Additional information about CDI can be found online at www.churchilldownsincorporated.com.

