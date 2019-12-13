Economy Weekly: Week of December 9, 2019

The Majority Leader’s Office is now sending a weekly e-mail highlighting economic statistics and news that Members can use as they discuss the state of the economy and how House Democrats are working to spur economic growth, support job creation, and raise wages for the people.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: “United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres urged countries and companies Thursday to tackle climate change, saying failure to do so would mean ‘economic disaster.’ ‘For too long, vested interests have peddled the false story that economic growth and tackling climate change are incompatible,’ the U.N. chief said. ‘This is nonsense.’” [Fortune, 12/12/19]

STAT OF THE WEEK: The President’s cuts to nutrition assistance could hit up to 5.3 million households. “The Trump administration has proposed three changes this year to the federal food stamp program, one of which was adopted last week by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and would deny food stamps to nearly 700,000 Americans. The two other proposed rules would make it harder for people across the country to qualify for food stamps and reduce aid eligibility for Americans in cold-weather states. A total of about 2.2 million households could lose access to government food assistance, while another 3.1 million may see reduced benefits, a recent analysis found.” [CBS News, 12/10/19]

ECONOMIC NEWS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED