SAN BERNARDINO - 82 Bed Transitional Housing for Homeless Men Hits the Construction Half-Way Mark to Grand Opening

SAN BERNARDINO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAN BERNARDINO - 82 Bed Long Term Transitional Housing for Homeless Men Hits the Construction Half-Way Mark to Grand Opening

Event: Half-Way Home Trade Partner Appreciation Luncheon

Wednesday, December 18, 2019 | 12:00p-1:30p

Invited Guest: Project Supporters / City and County Officials / Trade Partners / Media

Contact: Terry Kent – VP Operation – Crestwood Communities

C: 626-755-3098 | tkent@crestwoodcommunities.com



San Bernardino, CA—The homeless population in this beleaguered community is reaching epic proportions. In fact, some estimates put the City of San Bernardino as the second poorest community in the nation second only to Detroit. Father Michael Barry, Chairman of Mary’s Mercy Center, states, “The vision we have for Mary’s Village is not just feeding the homeless but providing them with the skills and services needed to improve their quality of life and restore their dignity. Through partnerships like the one with Crestwood Communities, we, as a community are going to be able to reduce the number of men experiencing homelessness and improve the quality of life for the residents of our region.” One company has stepped up in the fight against homelessness. Crestwood Communities will be holding a Half Way Home Luncheon for their trade partners, elected officials, and other dignitaries to thank them for their support.

The Half Way Home Luncheon will be held on the campus of Mary’s Village, 256 S. Artisan, San Bernardino, CA, a new men’s long-term transitional housing facility for those in need that broke ground in San Bernardino in January. According to the Mary’s Mercy Center “In 2012, with an understanding of the lack of resources for homeless men, Mary’s Mercy Center made a commitment to provide the same high quality, evidence-based programming for men that they do for women.” Projected to be completed in mid-2020, “Mary’s Village, Phase One – 85 Beds, will provide comprehensive services including behavioral health, medical and other supportive services, at one location. Mary’s Mercy Center is looking forward to working with the community to improve the lives of homeless individuals.”

With a total budget of over $12 million and thanks to a generous grant of over $7.3 million from the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, at capacity (Four phases), Mary’s Village will provide comprehensive case management, career and technical education, general education, life skills, supportive services, behavioral health and other health care services to approximately 120 men experiencing homelessness.

Crestwood Communities, working in conjunction with trade partners and city officials, is developing this comprehensive facility to address the needs of homeless men in the Central San Bernardino region. The development will take place in four phases with Phase one including 82 shelter beds, slated to open in Spring 2020, Phases 2 providing 35 shelter beds – slated to open in Fall 2021, Phase 3-4 medical and education facility, the transitional housing units, and finally the community care facilities. The Half Way Home Luncheon will highlight the progress of Mary’s Village and will begin at 12:00 pm, Tours will be available.

Named as the Building Industry Associations of Southern California-Baldy View Chapter’s 2019 Builder of the Year, headquartered in Glendora, Crestwood Communities is a Fourth-Generation family owned home builder, with deep ties to the East Valley Region including the Ladera Development in Grand Terrace. Crestwood boasts smart homes in their planned communities that feature multi-media cable drops, wi-fi access points, and USB charging stations hardwired into the electrical system. This new project leveraged the expertise of Crestwood Communities 41 years of construction management and custom home building. “The Mary’s Village project is our family’s way of giving back to the communities were work in. Mary’s Village was a way for us to collectively make a real impact on what matters to San Bernardino,” says Terry Kent, Vice-President of Operations. “Crestwood, the city, and our partners have worked very hard on bringing this to life. This is absolutely a team effort.” Additional information can be found at www.crestwoodcommunities.com.

For more information on the Half Way Home Luncheon and the Mary’s Village project, please call Terry Kent at Crestwood Communities at 626-755-3098 or tkent@crestwoodcommunities.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.