Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Shipwreck Artifact Recovery, Plans to Secure Claim

/EIN News/ -- ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc. (“TSR” or “the Company”), currently trading on the OTC as BLIS, announces that it has successfully recovered artifacts from its initial dives on the previous scanned areas, including what is believed to be the boundaries of a suspected 17th century shipwreck. Among items identified was a cannon from the period and an anchor, which was recovered, along with other items. The Company used the recently announced purchased data to make the finds on initial dives. The identity of the vessel will be worked on as the area is further searched and targets explored.



“What is significant is that we believe the cannon and anchor, due to their positioning along with other material, are in an area that could contain a colonial period wreck. The discovery was made off the east coast of Florida, outside of state waters, so, therefore, we intend to file an admiralty claim off established coordinates from the surveys we purchased just last month,” stated Craig A. Huffman, acting CEO of TSR. “The coordinates and surveys we gained are having immediate dividends and narrowing down areas that can be further searched, artifacts and cargoes gained and, ultimately, claimed, from historic shipwrecks and their cargoes.”

The Company intends as its short-term goal to keep working such targets, while it also prepares for a larger expedition with several strategic partners to an area of the Caribbean with known historical valuable shipwrecks, which it hopes to announce in the near future.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release and the statements of representatives of TSR. (the "Company") related thereto contain, or may contain, among other things, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements," including any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "guidance," "projects," "may," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "ultimately" or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements involve material assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and the expectations contained in such statements may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results (including, without limitation, TSR’s ability to advance its business, generate revenue and profit and operate as a public company) could differ materially from those stated or anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including factors and risks discussed in the periodic reports that the Company files with OTC Markets (Pink Sheets). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. The Company undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

