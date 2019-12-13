Globus Medical Announces Board of Director Addition and Departure

/EIN News/ -- AUDUBON, Pa., Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED), a leading musculoskeletal solutions company, today announced the appointment of Robert Douglas to the Company’s Board of Directors, and the departure of Board member Kurt Wheeler, effective December 11, 2019. Mr. Wheeler has assumed a role that precludes him from serving on public company Boards.



Mr. Douglas has nearly thirty years of experience in medical device technology, with particular expertise in digital health. Currently Mr. Douglas serves as the President and Chief Operating Officer in the Office of the CEO for ResMed, Inc. (NYSE:RMD, ASX:RMD), a medical device and software applications company specializing in cloud-connected devices that diagnose, treat and manage respiratory disorders and improve care in out-of-hospital settings. Mr. Douglas has been a leader at ResMed for over 18 years and has extensive experience managing large international markets. “Rob’s knowledge of the digital health industry and global markets is well suited to support Globus’ mission and our continued expansion in medical device technology,” said Dave Demski, CEO.

Mr. Douglas will replace Kurt Wheeler who departed the Globus Board of Directors this week. Mr. Wheeler has served on the Company’s Board since July 2007. “Kurt has been our Lead Director and an invaluable member of our Board for over twelve years. His leadership, industry knowledge and trusted advice have contributed to the success of Globus for many years, and we wish him well in his future endeavors,” said David Paul, Executive Chairman.

About Globus Medical, Inc.

Based in Audubon, Pennsylvania, Globus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 by an experienced team of professionals with a shared vision to create products that enable surgeons to promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Additional information can be accessed at www.globusmedical.com.

