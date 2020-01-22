Arkansas US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Appeals to A Navy Veteran in Arkansas with Mesothelioma to Call for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of KVO to get the Compensation Job Done

"Attorney Erik Karst and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in compensation for their clients with mesothelioma and they make house calls. ” — Arkansas US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, USA, January 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Arkansas US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We are appealing to a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma anywhere in Arkansas or their family members to call us at 800-714-0303 so we can introduce them to attorney Erik Karst the founding partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO and one of the nation's most acclaimed mesothelioma attorneys. Erik Karst and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste work overtime for their clients-especially Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Arkansas or any other state.

"Attorney Erik Karst and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for their clients with mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer and they make house calls to Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Arkansas. In other words, Erik or one of his partners at Karst von Oiste come to you-you do not have to go to them. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the KVO law firm please call us anytime at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Arkansas US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate now offers a vital free service they call the list. The ‘list’ documents how a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos while their time in the navy, and or after the navy. It is answering the how, where and when a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim and it is vital as they would like to discuss at 800-714-0303. https://Arkansas.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The Arkansas US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is offering to assist people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Little Rock, Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Springdale, Jonesboro, Pine Bluff or anywhere in Arkansas

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm, they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com



According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma please visit the American Lung Association's website on this topic: https://www.lung.org/our-initiatives/healthy-air/indoor/indoor-air-pollutants/asbestos.html.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.