CICERO GROUP IS ONE OF THE “BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR” IN UTAH

/EIN News/ -- Salt Lake City, Utah, Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cicero Group has once again been named one of the “Best Companies to Work For” in Utah by Utah Business magazine. This selective recognition is given to companies that demonstrate excellence in areas including benefits and pay, fairness and opportunities, corporate culture, internal communication, and employee pride. The award is based on responses from employees surveyed independently by Utah Business.

“We love seeing our team express excitement and enthusiasm for working at Cicero,” said Dr. Trent Kaufman, CEO of Cicero Group. “Our firm’s core values center on Impact and People. We believe in communicating transparently and providing our people with opportunities to gain valuable education and experience, take ownership over their future, and grow in our firm and in their personal lives. We couldn’t be prouder to receive this recognition of the investment we’ve made in our people.”

In addition to offering competitive compensation and benefits, compelling project assignments, weekly lunch and learn presentations, and volunteering opportunities, one differentiating element of working at Cicero Group is the chance to learn and live the Cicero Way. All Cicero consultants are trained and empowered to practice this unique set of principles related to productivity, impact, contribution and responsibility, which enables them to deliver extraordinary results for client partners. This differentiated approach helps Cicero build lasting client relationships and is a key driver of internal employee satisfaction.

ABOUT CICERO GROUP:

Cicero Group is a premier management consulting firm focused on implementing data-driven strategies for a broad mix of private, public, and social sector organizations across the globe. We use data and experience to generate insights, create actionable strategies, and drive transformation with an overarching purpose of helping people create and continuously deliver extraordinary results.

Cicero Group is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, with additional offices in Dallas, Texas, and Washington D.C.

