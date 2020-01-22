Ohio Mesothelioma Victims Center Has Endorsed the Law Firm of Karst von Oiste and Erik Karst to Ensure a Person with Mesothelioma in Ohio Receives Dramatically Better Compensation Settlement Results

"If you are a person with mesothelioma in Ohio, please call us anytime at 800-714-0303-attorney Erik Karst at the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO will be able to answer any question you might have.” — Ohio Mesothelioma Victims Center

COLUMBUS, OHIO, USA, January 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ohio Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "Our top priority for a person with mesothelioma in Ohio is that they receive the best possible financial compensation results. Rather than sending a 'free' book, kit or package about mesothelioma we offer direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO. If you are a person with mesothelioma in Ohio or their family member, please call us anytime at 800-714-0303. We are confident that attorney Erik Karst at the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO will be able to answer any question you might have-including the potential value of a compensation claim." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Ohio Mesothelioma Victims Center now offers a free service for a person with mesothelioma in Ohio that is designed to document how they were exposed to asbestos. They call this service the 'list' and its purpose-is to catalog how, where and when a person with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos. It is this incredibly important information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim as they would be happy to discuss at 800-714-0303.

The types of questions the Ohio Mesothelioma Victims Center asks when building out the 'list' include:

* "When was the first time you recall being exposed to asbestos?"

* Were you also exposed to asbestos in the navy or at work? Can you think of specific instances when-where you were exposed to asbestos?"

* Do you recall the names of coworkers or if you are a Navy Veteran-shipmates that may have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?"

The Ohio Mesothelioma Victims Center is an advocate for people with mesothelioma and they say, "Before you hire a lawyer to assist with a compensation claim please call us at 800-714-0303. Our services are unsurpassed, and our top priority is to do everything possible to ensure you receive the best mesothelioma compensation results." https://Ohio.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Aside from their focus on the best possible compensation the Center is also extremely passionate about the best possible medical treatments. For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Ohio the Ohio Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following three heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* Case Western Reserve University Cancer Research Center Cleveland, Ohio: https://cancer.case.edu/

* Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center Columbus, Ohio: https://cancer.osu.edu/

* The Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Institute Cleveland, Ohio:

https://my.clevelandclinic.org/departments/cancer.

The Ohio Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize there is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim anywhere in Ohio including communities such as Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Toledo, Akron, Dayton, or Youngstown. https://Ohio.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Ohio include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, coal miners, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma



