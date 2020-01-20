Pennsylvania Mesothelioma Victims Center Appeals to the Family of a Person with Advanced Mesothelioma in Pennsylvania to Call for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of the KVO Law Firm-Get Better Compensation

"Erik Karst and his amazing team at the law firm of Karst von Oiste work overtime for their clients to ensure the person with mesothelioma receives the best compensation results.” — Pennsylvania Mesothelioma Victims Center

PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, January 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pennsylvania Mesothelioma Victims Center is appealing to the family of a person with advanced stage mesothelioma anywhere in Pennsylvania to call them as soon as possible at 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Late stage mesothelioma could mean the person with this rare cancer might never again be able to explain how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. It is this incredibly vital information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim.

Attorney Erik Karst and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation results for people with mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer-they make house calls to visit a person with mesothelioma in Pennsylvania. Erik Karst and his amazing team at the law firm of Karst von Oiste also work overtime for their clients to ensure the person with mesothelioma receives the best compensation results. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst please call 800-714-0303. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Pennsylvania Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are urging the family of a person with late stage mesothelioma in Pennsylvania to call us anytime at 800-714-0303. We offer a free service we call the 'list' that has been designed to increase the financial compensation for a person with mesothelioma. The list identifies how, where and when a person with mesothelioma and it is this information that becomes the foundation for compensation. Please do not allow yourself to get shortchanged on mesothelioma compensation." https://Pennsylvania.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com



Pennsylvania Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize their services for diagnosed victims of mesothelioma are available throughout the state of Pennsylvania including communities such as Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Allentown, Eire, Upper Darby, Reading, Scranton, or Bethlehem. For additional information, a diagnosed person with mesothelioma or their family members are urged to contact the Pennsylvania Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 800-714-0303. https://Pennsylvania.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For the best possible treatment options in Pennsylvania we strongly recommend the following two heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* Penn’s Abramson Cancer Center in Philadelphia: https://www.pennmedicine.org/cancer/about.

* University of Pittsburgh Cancer Institute: http://www.upmccancercenter.com/

High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Pennsylvania include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, coal miners, manufacturing workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, pipefitters, insulators, boiler technicians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, the person’s exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, California, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma



