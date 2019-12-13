JOHN PRESTON'S 625 MILE HIKE FOR SUICIDE PREVENTION LAUNCHING JANUARY 13th TO BE FILMED FOR DOCUMENTARY “22 AND YOU”

They want to share breathtaking stories, to bring inspiration to those who may be struggling with depression and suicide, and to let them know they aren’t alone

My goal is to teeter as many people back to the middle as I can.” — John Preston

GLENDALE, CA, US, December 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- USMC Vet, firefighter, and musician John Preston lost his brother Michael to suicide. Michael Preston was a USMC veteran and police officer. The January 13th launch date is the anniversary of Michael’s death. “My brother made a choice…and because of that I’m doing this. I want everyone know it’s not to honor him, it’s to honor every family member that sits behind that after that happens and has to walk forward without that person. My goal is to teeter as many people back to the middle as I can,” Preston said.Preston will complete the trek over 28 days, carrying 22 kilos and walking at least 22 miles each day. The hike is part of a larger film project “22 and You” created by Preston and Silver Rose Entertainment, Inc. (SRE Studios) through Veteran Powered Films , the team's initiative to hire as many veterans as possible in every film they produce.The production team for the hike and film includes SRE Studios producer and actress Julia Ling, SRE Studios producer Micah Haughey, former Gruntstyle Chief Marketing Officer Mike Birt, Palo Alto Paramedic Adam King, Army veteran Chris Martin, Army veteran John Krotec, USMC veteran William A. Condon, and Dean Self. The film “22 and You” will be directed by Julia Ling.The mission is much bigger than just Preston’s story. The tagline for the project is "I'll carry the weight, just keep walking."“I think everyone has been touched in some way by suicide and depression, especially those whose friends and family are military or first responders,” says Haughey, “So we want to hear from those who have struggled with similar darkness, but found a way to keep walking.” People are invited to come out and hike with Preston and share stories. The route map is available on the website 22andyou.net . Many notable figures are slated to be guests along the journey and be interviewed for the documentary, including Rudy Reyes, Nate Boyer, Aaron Tippin, Jamie Kaler, “Rocco” Vargas, Michael Broderick, Boone Cutler, Morgan Lutrell, and River Rainbow.Those who can’t make it out for the hike but want to share a story can do so on social media using the hashtags #22andYou and #carrytheweight, and tag @22andyoudoc on Facebook and Instagram.The journey will take Preston and his companions from Palo Alto down the coast of California until he takes his last steps onto the deck of the USS Midway in San Diego.In addition to filming the documentary, the team hopes to help raise money for nonprofits that focus on helping veterans heal. The beneficiaries so far include Project Unbreakable, whose mission is to “combat mental health issues faced by military, veterans, and first responders,” and Save the Brave, who is “committed to establishing connectivity of the mind, body, and spirit by creating solid support networks that are entirely accessible to all Veterans in need.”You can support the hike and film through tax-deductible donations at 22andyou.net. The team is also seeking sponsors and investors.

22 and You Doc - John Preston



