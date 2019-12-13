Raising money for Ontario based businesses just got a lot easier

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 27, 2019, FrontFundr obtained discretionary approval to use start-up crowdfunding rules already available in other provinces. Working with the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC), Canada's largest investment crowdfunding platform now offers its clients a simplified process to crowdfund in Ontario – providing opportunity for both companies and investors.

What does this mean for Canadian private companies?



Inefficient crowdfunding regulations that previously inhibited companies from raising capital from the public in Ontario have been removed. FrontFundr is now in a position to help its start-up clients based in Ontario and in any other jurisdictions in Canada to raise money from retail investors in Ontario. And conversely, Ontario investors now have an opportunity to invest in start-up companies from across the country.



“Access to capital can make or break a company,” said Peter-Paul Van Hoeken, Founder and CEO of FrontFundr. “We see our role as democratizing the private markets. We have successfully helped 42 companies raise capital; we are pleased the largest province in Canada now provides better access to crowdfunding in line with the rest of the country.”



At FrontFundr, we are all about democratizing capital – providing companies access to capital is in our DNA. We have been change-makers since we launched our platform in 2015 – successfully funding companies and transforming the Canadian private markets landscape by creating new opportunities for all Canadians.

