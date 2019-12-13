Enhancing the Role of SMEs in the Arab World—Some Key Considerations
Author/Editor:
Vahram Stepanyan ; Gohar Abajyan
Publication Date:
December 13, 2019
Electronic Access:
Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are a cornerstone of Arab economies, accounting for over 90 percent of all businesses and providing a major source of new job creation. Governments across the Arab World1 recognize the important role that SMEs can play in delivering higher and more inclusive growth. Many have rightly placed SME development at the center of growth and jobs strategies to meet the needs of young populations. Authorities have initiated policy interventions and schemes to support SME development. But progress so far has been patchy, and more comprehensive policy action is needed.
Series:
Policy Paper No. 19/040
English
Publication Date:
December 13, 2019
ISBN/ISSN:
9781513522760/2663-3493
Stock No:
PPEA2019040
Price:
Free
Format:
Paper
Pages:
27
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.