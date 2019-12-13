Enhancing the Role of SMEs in the Arab World—Some Key Considerations

Author/Editor:

Vahram Stepanyan ; Gohar Abajyan

December 13, 2019

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are a cornerstone of Arab economies, accounting for over 90 percent of all businesses and providing a major source of new job creation. Governments across the Arab World1 recognize the important role that SMEs can play in delivering higher and more inclusive growth. Many have rightly placed SME development at the center of growth and jobs strategies to meet the needs of young populations. Authorities have initiated policy interventions and schemes to support SME development. But progress so far has been patchy, and more comprehensive policy action is needed.