There were 481 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,938 in the last 365 days.

Federal Reserve Board announces it will extend until January 22, 2020, comment period for its proposal to establish risk-based capital requirements for certain insurance companies supervised by the Board

December 13, 2019

Federal Reserve Board announces it will extend until January 22, 2020, comment period for its proposal to establish risk-based capital requirements for certain insurance companies supervised by the Board

For release at 2:00 p.m. EST

The Federal Reserve Board announced on Friday that it will extend until January 22, 2020, the comment period for its proposal to establish risk-based capital requirements for certain insurance companies supervised by the Board.

The Board extended the comment period to allow interested persons more time to analyze the issues and prepare their comments. Originally, comments were due by December 23, 2019.

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.