Federal Reserve Board announces it will extend until January 22, 2020, comment period for its proposal to establish risk-based capital requirements for certain insurance companies supervised by the Board
December 13, 2019
For release at 2:00 p.m. EST
The Federal Reserve Board announced on Friday that it will extend until January 22, 2020, the comment period for its proposal to establish risk-based capital requirements for certain insurance companies supervised by the Board.
The Board extended the comment period to allow interested persons more time to analyze the issues and prepare their comments. Originally, comments were due by December 23, 2019.
