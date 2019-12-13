South Africa wants to strengthen presence in Angola

Luanda, ANGOLA, December 13 - South Africa expressed Friday in Luanda an interest in increasing the presence of its business class in Angola, with the expectation of investing more in Luanda and in the other provinces of the country.,

The outgoing South African ambassador to Angola, Fannie Mfana Phakolo who was speaking to journalists after being received in audience granted by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, underlined, in the economic field, the importance of the creation of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Angola and South Africa (CACIAAS).

The institution, created in March 2003, has an agreement with Angola's Private Investment and Export Promotion Agency (AIPEX) to streamline the process of attracting investment and promoting business between the two countries.

The diplomat said that during the meeting with the Angolan Head of State, among other issues of common interest was analyzed the construction of a monument in the municipality of Viana, Luanda, in honor of the South Africans who lost their lives on Angolan soil in the period from 1976 to 1990.

"The armed wing of the ANC had its bases of training in Angola and at this time we lost many comrades, hence the reason for the construction of the monument," he said.

Angola and South Africa are the largest economies and military powers in the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

The two countries have as their working legal instruments a General Agreement for Economic, Scientific and Technical-Cultural Cooperation, signed in April 1998, and the Agreement for the Establishment of the Bilateral Cooperation Commission, signed in November 2000.

In the period from 2003 to 2007, the two countries reviewed institutional cooperation only twice at the Joint Bilateral Commission level.

