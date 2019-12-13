Press Release - FAA Announces Safety Rating for Venezuela

WASHINGTON The U.S. Department of Transportations (DOTs) Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) today announced that the Venezuelan regime does not comply with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) safety standards under the International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA) program and has been assigned a Category 2 rating.

A Category 2 IASA rating means the country either lacks laws or regulations necessary to oversee air carriers in accordance with minimum international standards, or its civil aviation authority a body equivalent to the FAA for aviation safety matters is deficient in one or more areas, such as technical expertise, trained personnel, record-keeping, inspection procedures, or resolution of safety concerns. At this time there are no flights between the United States and Venezuela.

The FAA has determined the Venezuelan regime no longer complies with international aviation safety standards. The FAA recently conducted an extensive review based on safety-related information currently available, and determined that a change in the IASA category is required. Due to conditions in Venezuela flights between the United States and Venezuela are already prohibited by the DOT and Department of Homeland Security.

As part of the FAAs IASA program, the agency assesses the civil aviation authorities of all countries with air carriers that have applied to fly to the United States, currently conduct operations to the United States, or participate in code-sharing arrangements with U.S. partner airlines, and makes that information available to the public. The assessments determine whether or not foreign civil aviation authorities are meeting ICAO safety standards, not FAA regulations.

A Category 1 rating means the countrys civil aviation authority complies with ICAO standards. With an IASA Category 1 rating, a countrys air carriers can establish service to the United States and carry the code of U.S. carriers. In order to maintain a Category 1 rating, a country must adhere to the safety standards of ICAO, the United Nations technical agency for aviation that establishes international standards and recommended practices for aircraft operations and maintenance. IASA information is posted on our website.



