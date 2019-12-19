SoLo GI Nutrition and UNFI Canada Establish Strategic Partnership

Today’s announcement marks a major milestone for SoLo GI Nutrition. The demand for our products has grown to a point where we needed to find additional resources.” — Dean Williams

KELOWNA, BC, CANADA, December 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SoLo GI Nutrition, a premium functional foods company, announced today the start of a strategic partnership with United Natural Foods Incorporated (UNFI) in Canada. The partnership will utilize UNFI’s world class logistics network to create a streamlined and efficient route to market for SoLo GI Nutrition products.SoLo GI Nutrition and UNFI first started working together in 2014 when UNFI began distributing SoLo nutrition bars to customers throughout Canada. The new partnership expands the relationship by allowing SoLo Nutrition to tap into UNFIs expertise with processing, fulfilling and shipping orders to all customers who order SoLo GI Nutrition products.“Today’s announcement marks a major milestone for SoLo GI Nutrition. Up until this point, we have been able to fulfill the majority of our customer orders from our own warehouse in Kelowna, B.C. But the demand for our products has grown to a point where we needed to find additional resources,” stated Dean Williams, SoLo GI Nutrition President & CEO. “UNFI offers unmatched 3rd party logistic services in the industry. This partnership will allow our organization to scale operations without the logistical challenges many companies face.”“UNFI is proud to work with the SoLo team. We appreciate our new relationship and look forward to helping SoLo GI Nutrition further expand their business in Canada”, stated Patrick Heffernan, VP Supply Chain & Supplier Relationships, UNFI Canada.To help ensure the strategic partnership is well supported, Solo Nutrition has hired Alex Coccari as Operations Manager to oversee SoLo Nutrition’s overall route to market, including the partnership with UNFI.“Alex has made an immediate impact on our business. Her experience working with early stage companies gives her the knowledge and expertise to help SoLo Nutrition expand our business beyond Canada and the United States to new global markets” stated Dean Williams.Previously, Alex worked as a Senior Analyst at Canada’s leading agri-technology business accelerator where she worked closely with Canadian health and wellness entrepreneurs to provide them with business management consulting and strategic connectivity to expand and grow their business.“SoLo GI Nutrition is special. During my time at Bioenterprise Corporation Canada, I met hundreds of health and wellness companies, but none of them matched the vision, expertise and passion that the SoLo team has. I am really looking forward to being part of the team”, stated Alex Coccari, Operations Manager.About SoLo GI Nutrition Inc.SoLo GI Nutrition Inc. is a Canadian company headquartered in Kelowna, BC. The company is a leading producer of slow release carbohydrate snack foods under the brand name SoLo. SoLo was developed to provide consumers a delicious snack that takes into consideration blood sugar impact as well as nutritional content to promote optimal health and performance. Due to numerous benefits of slow release carbs, SoLo products are targeted to athletes, energy seekers, and those looking for long-term weight management solutions. For more information, visit www.solonutrition.ca in Canada and www.solonutrition.com in the United States.About United Natural FoodsUNFI is North America's premier food wholesaler delivering the widest variety of products to customer locations throughout North America including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce retailers, and food service customers. By providing this deeper 'full-store' selection and compelling brands for every aisle, UNFI is uniquely positioned to deliver great food, more choices, and fresh thinking to customers everywhere. Combined with SUPERVALU, UNFI is the largest publicly-traded grocery distributor in America. To learn more about how UNFI is Moving Food Forward, visit www.unfi.com



