Hoyer Statement on the House Judiciary Committee’s Vote on Articles of Impeachment

“This is a solemn and somber day for our country. For only the fourth time in our nation’s history, the House Judiciary Committee has recommended articles of impeachment against the President of the United States. The responsibility of impeaching the president for ‘high crimes and misdemeanors’ is one the House takes very seriously; it is a responsibility that must not be avoided when demanded by the overwhelming evidence presented. Over the course of the past several weeks, the House and the American people have heard overwhelming evidence that President Donald Trump attempted to bribe a foreign government to interfere in the 2020 election on his behalf, thereby abusing his power for personal and political gain. In addition, he harmed America’s national security and undermined Americans’ right to a free and fair election next year. Moreover, he has obstructed Congress’s investigation by refusing to produce subpoenaed documents and ordering his subordinates to refuse to appear as witnesses. “Republicans have focused their opposition to these articles on the basis of process, rather than the facts of abuse of power. Again and again, we have watched as Republican Members of the Judiciary Committee argued against President Trump’s impeachment not because they deny his wrongdoing but because they contend that it is not impeachable unless the President effectively declares that he is committing a crime while being caught in the act. “Next week, these two articles of impeachment – on abuse of power and obstruction of Congress – will come to the House Floor for consideration. The representatives of the American people will then vote on whether to send this case against the President to the Senate for trial. “Our Founders provided the power of impeachment to guard against the abuse of power that our Constitution was designed to prevent. They feared the actions of one who would place himself above the law. The House must now determine whether this President or any future president shall be held accountable for abusing his power for personal political gain, and whether this President or any future president should be held accountable for refusing to cooperate with the Congress of the United States in pursuing its Constitutional responsibility of oversight.”