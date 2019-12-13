Advanced Facilities Analysis in Belgium, 2019: Country Profile, Safety Culture, Taxation, Legal Systems, Environmental Issues, Advanced Manufacturing, Competition

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Belgium: Advanced Facilities Analysis 2019" country profile from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This 2019 study has 174 pages and 56 tables and figures.

The study is useful for companies seeking to understand the Belgian market and to understand how to locate a regional headquarters in Belgium. It outlines advanced facilities in industrial areas in which Belgium has centers of excellence.



Anheuser-Busch InBev is the world's largest brewer and the largest company in Belgium. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (abbreviated as AB InBev) is a Brazilian-Belgian multinational drink and brewing holdings company based in Leuven, Belgium. Additional main offices are located in So Paulo, New York City, London, St. Louis, Mexico City, Bremen, Johannesburg, and others. The company was enlarged in October 2016 when AB InBev purchased SABMiller and concluded a merger of the two entities.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium and has 49 office locations across 45 countries. Ahold Delhaize comes from the 2016 merger' of Dutch supermarket group Ahold (Albert Heijn) and its Belgian counterpart Delhaize. This left Ahold with 61% of the shares, Delhaize with the remaining 39%. The Dutch are firmly in the driving seat, located in Zaandam, just up the coast from Amsterdam. The first Albert Heijn grocery store was opened in 1887 in nearby Oostzaan. The grocery chain expanded through the first half of the 20th century and went public in 1948.



The development of business in Belgium will continue to leverage its support for NATO and for the EU. Belgium is truly defined by an international place that is ready to support business growth for companies that are able to fit into the culture.



Favorable work environments and a culture of integrity are a draw for Belgium. The people are nice and the working conditions are comfortable in Belgium. Belgium is characterized by a desire for people to get along. Brexit has been an issue for UK based companies because the loss of free trade is a problem. Brexit has been a draw for business in Belgium.



Belgium has a modern, private enterprise economy. It has a diversified industrial and commercial base. The industry is concentrated in the populous Flanders in the north, around Brussels and in the two biggest Walloon cities, Lige and Charleroi. Barriers to entry in Belgium include the density of regulatory environments at every level.



Key Topics Covered



1. Overview



2. Belgium Profile

2.1 Belgium Construction Investment Programme

2.2 Quality of The Belgium Business Climate

2.3 Belgium Construction Barriers for International Companies

2.4 Belgian Government Positions to Support Construction

2.5 Belgium Environmental Work Safety



3. Belgium Safety Culture

3.1 Belgian Worksite Safety Inspections

3.2 Belgian Worksite Labor Inspections

3.3 Belgian Initiatives for Safety Inspections

3.4 Belgium Environmental Positioning

3.5 Enforcement in Belgium



4. Taxation in Belgium

4.1 Taxation Authority

4.2 Belgium Corporate Taxes

4.3 Belgium Personal Income Tax Rates

4.4 VAT

4.5 Taxation of Non-Residents

4.6 Belgium Double Taxation Agreements



5. Legal System in Belgium

5.1 Legal System

5.1.1 Belgian Legislature

5.1.2 Belgium Executive Branch

5.2 Court System in Belgium

5.3 Belgium Application of the Law - Prison Systems

5.4 Belgian Legal System and Advisory Councils

5.5 Belgium Universal Access to Health Care

5.6 Belgium Typical Delivery Model Applicable - Contract Type

5.7 Belgium Regional Government

5.8 Belgium Local Regulations & Compliance

5.9 Supervision of Construction Contracts

5.9.1 Supervision of Construction Contracts via Software

5.9.2 Belgian Labor Union Market

5.10 Work Permits in Belgium

5.11 Driving in Belgium

5.12 Permitting Requirements of Developments in Belgium

5.13 The National Building Code of Belgium

5.14 Ministry of The Environment Steers and Monitors Construction

5.15 Municipalities Steer and Monitor Construction in Their Area of Belgium

5.16 Local Belgium - Municipalities

5.17 Responsibilities Building Project: Planning a Construction Project in Belgium



6. Environmental Issues in Belgium

6.1 Atmospheric Issues in Belgium

6.2 Belgium Needs to Meet Carbon Emissions and Climate Change Targets

6.3 Water Issues in Belgium

6.4 Waste Issues in Belgium

6.5 Belgium EIA'S

6.6 Belgium Sustainable Development



7. Advanced Manufacturing Sector in Belgium

7.1 Foreign Direct Investments FDI IN Belgium

7.2 Belgium - Investment Considerations

7.3 Belgian Government Measures to Motivate or Restrict FDI

7.4 Description of Industry Sectors in Belgium and Companies Needing Construction

7.5 Industrial Companies and Construction in Belgium and the Nordic Countries

7.6 Major Companies in Belgium

7.7 Belgium Shipping and Trading

7.7.1 Port of Antwerp

7.8 Telecommunications Services Proximus / Belgacom

7.9 Automotive, Transportation, Manufacturing, and Retail

7.9.1 Van Hool

7.10 Pharmaceuticals, Flowers, Beer, Beverages, and Food

7.10.1 Pfizer

7.10.2 Anheuser-Busch InBev

7.10.3 Colruyt

7.10.4 Ahold / Delhaize

7.10.5 Coca-Cola

7.11 Belgium Bio-Pharma & Healthcare:

7.11.1 UCB

7.12 Chemicals, Minerals Technology, IT, and Data Centers in Belgium

7.12.1 Solvay

7.12.2 Umicore



8. Competition - Engineering & Construction Providers

8.1 Engineering Consultancies

8.1.1 SGS

8.1.2 Besix

8.1.3 ETEX

8.1.4 CFE

8.1.5 DME

8.1.6 TPF

8.1.7 Willemen Groep

8.1.8 Interconstruct S.A.

8.1.9 Bonten

8.1.10 Godrej Construction Focusing More on Infrastructure

8.1.11 Tractebel Development Engineering (Belgium)

8.1.12 KU Leuven

8.2 Architects Serving the Belgian Market

8.2.1 Solvay Project Consortium Consisting of Danish firm Schmidt Hammer Lassen Architects and Belgian firms MODULO Architects and VK Engineering



9. Characteristics of Local Business Culture

9.1 Litigious or Deal-Making?

9.2 Belgium Anti-Corruption Credentials



