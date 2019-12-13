CULTURE AMP NAMED IN THE TOP 10 OF COMPARABLY AWARDS’ “BEST COMPANY CULTURE” IN 2019

Culture Amp also named in the Best Companies for Women and Best CEO categories for their cohort

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Culture Amp, the leading People & Culture platform, won awards again this week across multiple categories in Comparably’s 2019 award series, which is based on anonymous employee surveys. Culture Amp ranked #10 out of 50 named companies in the Best Company Culture category and was honored in the Best Companies for Women category among the small to midsize companies that were ranked. Additionally, Culture Amp’s CEO and co-founder Didier Elzinga ranked in the top half of 50 leaders named in the Best CEO category. Elzinga was also named in Comparably’s Best CEOs for Women ranking in June 2019.



This end-of-year recognition is a testament to the milestones that the global Culture Amp team has achieved in 2019, including acquiring the award-winning performance management company Zugata, Inc., raising $82M in a Series E funding round, the global rollout of the industry’s first-ever free Diversity & Inclusion Starter Kit, the launch of a globally-renowned workplace culture-building podcast entitled Culture First: Stories for a better world of work, and hosting its second annual Culture First global conference. In spite of all of this activity, Culture Amp employees still were committed to putting their workplace culture first.

Elzinga commented on the honors, “Whilst I am humbled to appear on the Best CEO list, I am prouder that Culture Amp was ranked highly on the Best Company Culture and Best Companies for Women lists. Those rankings are a testament to everyone at Culture Amp - not just me.”

In 2011, Culture Amp pioneered the first real-time employee engagement platform which many in the industry have attempted to clone. Today, the company is an influential resource for global HR leaders and people & culture teams – helping companies take action to improve employee engagement and foster diversity & inclusion within the workplace. Culture Amp’s mission is to positively impact 100 million people’s lives by creating a better world of work for all.

Comparably, a leading workplace and compensation site, releases these rankings annually. Its rankings are based on data from secure and anonymous feedback from employees to a variety of workplace culture questions over the past year, ranging from office environment and compensation to leadership and work-life balance. Culture Amp’s recognition across multiple categories shows the organization’s belief in the power of company culture, and its effort to continually create a better world of work externally, as well as for its own employees.

“Fostering an exceptional workplace culture means providing a positive work environment, from fair compensation and great perks to outstanding leadership and career advancement opportunities,” said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. “The businesses on our annual list had the top ratings by employees on Comparably.com, beating out tens of thousands of companies to claim their rightful place among the best places to work of 2019.”



About Culture Amp

Culture Amp is the leading People & Culture Platform helping companies take action to improve employee engagement, retention, and performance. Culture Amp is a Culture First certified B Corporation used by 2,500 customers including Aegon, Airbnb, Go Cardless, KIND Snacks, McDonald’s, Mercy Health, Salesforce, and Slack. Started in Melbourne, with offices in San Francisco, London, and New York, Culture Amp has raised $150,000,000 USD from leading venture capital funds, including Index Ventures, Felicis Ventures, Sapphire Ventures, Blackbird Ventures, and Sequoia Capital China. Learn more at cultureamp.com and @CultureAmp.





About Comparably

Comparably is a leading workplace culture and compensation site with a mission to make work more transparent and rewarding. Employees can access the platform’s salary comparison tool, rate their companies and CEOs, and see what workplaces are really like through the lens of comprehensive and structured data based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, department, location, education, and company size. With 10 million ratings from employees across 50,000 U.S. companies since its 2016 launch, Comparably has become one of the most trusted third party sites for workplace culture and a fast growing SaaS solution for employer branding. For more information on the platform, workplace culture studies, and salary reports go to www.comparably.com. For Comparably’s annual Best Places to Work Awards, go to www.comparably.com/awards.

