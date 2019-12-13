Cloud-based Contact Center Infrastructure (CBCCI) Market Outlook to 2020 with Profiles on 10 Industry Players
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2019-2020 Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The cloud has become the preferred delivery model for contact center solutions. Companies large and small are taking advantage of the market-changing innovation and automation that the cloud-based solutions provide. On-premise solutions will continue to be available, but a hybrid approach that combines cloud and on-premise applications are enabling companies to migrate gradually to the cloud.
A Strong and Innovative Sector with Sustained Growth and Momentum
CBCCI offerings have reached functional parity with their on-premise counterparts, and companies of all sizes are benefitting from the advanced capabilities of cloud-based solutions. The innovations in the current generation of solutions include vastly improved user interfaces and experiences (UIs and UXs), agent desktops, enhanced routing capabilities, new key performance indicators (KPIs), and better analytics and reporting. The CBCCI vendors are offering out-of-the-box interfaces to make it easier to integrate cloud-based solutions with all types of contact center applications. They have also started to push a “digital-first” agenda by delivering omnichannel solutions to address customer demands in an increasingly digital economy. AI is being incorporated into the new generation of solutions as a foundational layer, through acquisitions, or via partnerships with vendors offering sophisticated AI capabilities.
The CBCCI market is performing well and continuing to pick up momentum: Sales of CBCCI solutions are coming from replacements of on-premise solutions, switching from one CBCCI provider to another, and small and mid-size enterprises (SMEs) purchasing their first contact center systems. Growing demand is being driven by the classic CBCCI benefits as well as new features being delivered by the vendors who are striving to differentiate themselves in a crowded market. The number of CBCCI seats in the market grew by 20.1% between 2017 and 2018 (as of July 31, 2019). The publisher expects the number of CBCCI seats to increase by 23% in 2019 and 2020, by 21% in 2021 and 2022, and by 20% in 2023.
The Leading Resource for the CBCCI Market
The report provides the most thorough, authoritative analysis of this explosive market. The report examines the competitive landscape as well as the business, market and technology trends and drivers that are shaping the cloud-based contact center infrastructure (CBCCI) sector. The 2019-2020 edition analyzes the servicing, business and management trends and innovations that are transforming the way enterprises are interacting with customers, prospects and employees. It provides detailed information about the offerings, as well as market share, projections, adoption rates, benefits, return on investment (ROI), pricing, and implementation best practices. The report also presents the results of a comprehensive customer survey that measures satisfaction with the vendors and their product offerings.
The report features 9 leading and contending vendors: 8×8, Cisco, Content Guru, Five9, Genesys, NICE inContact, Serenova, Sharpen and Twilio. Vonage, who acquired NewVoiceMedia in November 2018, is covered at a high level. The report also includes a comprehensive Vendor Directory that lists providers of cloud-based contact center infrastructure systems and applications for contact centers and customer service organizations worldwide.
The report includes:
- Overview of the core functional components of cloud-based contact center infrastructure solutions for 2020 and beyond
- Market and business trends and challenges that are driving enterprise investments and influencing the direction of vendor research and development (R&D)
- Cloud-based contact center infrastructure market innovation, including a review of recently introduced capabilities, and functionality that is planned to be introduced in the next 12-18 months
- The top digital transformation initiatives for contact centers, including how the CBCCI vendors have enhanced their solutions to assist organizations with their digital transformation and what technologies are being leveraged to support artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled capabilities
- The emergence of the hybrid workforce, its impact on the role of the agent, and implications for other employees in the contact center
- Insightful look at how AI-enabled workforce optimization (WFO) is required to support the interaction centers of the future and how the CBCCI vendors are meeting this need
- Review and assessment of the cloud-based contact center infrastructure competitive landscape
- Cloud-based contact center infrastructure market activity and market share analysis, adoption rate, and 5-year projections
- Analysis of the key functional and technical capabilities of the 9 featured cloud-based contact center infrastructure solutions
- Implementation analysis, including a decision framework to assist prospects in determining if it’s time to move to the cloud or upgrade their existing CBCCI solution
- Overview of the 10 CBCCI vendors covered in this year’s report, including company snapshots, vendor go-to-market strategies and product overviews, and core and optional components
- Customer satisfaction survey results that measure and rank the vendors across 12 vendor categories, 10 product capabilities, 10 product features and 10 WFO modules/applications
- Vendor pricing structure and a breakdown of one-time and ongoing costs for a 250-seat CBCCI implementation for the 10 solutions covered in this Report
- Detailed company reports for the 10 CBCCI solutions, analyzing their products, functionality and future R&D plans
- Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Vendor Directory
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Report Participation Criteria
4. Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Functional Overview
4.1 Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Functional Components
5. Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Market Trends
6. Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Market Challenges
7. CBCCI Market Innovation
7.1 New Product Features
7.2 Future Enhancements
8. Digital Transformation Initiatives for Contact Centers
9. The Changing Workforce
10. AI-Enabled WFO: Interaction Centers of the Future
10.1 Recording
10.2 Quality Management
10.3 Analytics-Enabled Quality Management
10.4 Gamification
10.5 Contact Center Performance Management
10.6 Surveying/VoC
10.7 Workforce Management
10.8 Knowledge Management
10.9 Interaction (Speech and Text) Analytics
10.10 Desktop Analytics
10.11 Customer Journey Analytics
10.12 Predictive Analytics
10.13 Robotic Process Automation
10.13.1 RPA Building Blocks
10.13.2 Attended and Unattended Automation
11. Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Market Activity Analysis
12. Adoption of Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Solutions
13. Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Market Projections
14. Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Competitive Landscape
14.1 Company Snapshots
15. Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Core Functionality: ACD, CTI, IVR/IVA, Dialing
16. CBCCI Functional Analysis
16.1 High-Level Functional Summary
16.2 CRM
16.3 User Interface
16.4 Dashboards, Reporting and Business Intelligence
17. CBCCI Technical Analysis
17.1 High-Level Technical Summary
17.2 Security
17.3 Compliance Management
18. Implementing and Managing a CBCCI Solution
18.1 Vendor Implementation Analysis
18.2 CBCCI Decision Framework
18.3 Service-Level Agreements
18.4 Disaster Recovery/Business Continuity
19. Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Vendor Satisfaction Analysis
19.1 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: Vendor Categories
19.1.1 Vendor Satisfaction by Sub-Category and Customer
19.2 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: Product Capabilities Satisfaction Categories
19.2.1 Product Capabilities Satisfaction by Category and Customer
19.3 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: Product Features
19.3.1 Product Features Satisfaction by Sub-Category and Customer
19.4 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: WFO Components
19.4.1 Workforce Optimization Satisfaction by Category and Customer
19.5 Customer Background and Insights
19.5.1 Channels Supported
19.5.2 Digital Transformation Support
19.5.3 Engineering a Better Customer Experience
19.5.4 Pain Points Being Addressed with CBCCI Solutions
19.5.5 CBCCI Challenges
19.5.6 Additional Comments
20. Pricing
20.1 Pricing Structure
20.2 Pricing for a 250-Seat CBCCI Solution
21. Company Reports
21.1 88 Inc.
21.2 Cisco Systems
21.3 Content Guru
21.4 Five9
21.5 Genesys
21.6 NICE inContact
21.7 Serenova
21.8 Sharpen Technologies
21.9 Twilio Inc.
21.10 Vonage Holdings Corp.
22. Appendix: Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Vendor Directory
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m29bjy
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.