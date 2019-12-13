Banco Santander Chile's “A” credit rating confirmed by S&P Global Ratings with a stable outlook

/EIN News/ -- SANTIAGO, Chile, Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 11, 2019 S&P Global Ratings confirmed the A credit rating of Banco Santander-Chile S.A. with a Stable outlook. They expect that Santander Chile will maintain its solid credit fundamentals over the next 12-24 months despite the impact of the social unrest in Chile, considering that any short term effect on asset quality will not significantly weaken the bank’s risk or capital position.



Recently Fitch and Moody’s also confirmed their rating of A and A1 respectively for Santander Chile, both with a stable outlook.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Robert Moreno

Investor Relations

Banco Santander Chile

Bandera 140, Floor 20

Santiago, Chile

Tel: (562) 2320-8284

Email: irelations@santander.cl



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.