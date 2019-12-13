Little Man Ice Cream and FirstBank Throw Colorado's Largest Gingerbread House Party To Benefit Nonprofits

FirstBank Hosts Event In Support of Habitat For Humanity, Senior Housing Options, Animal Rescue of the Rockies, SafeHouse Denver and Homeward Alliance

/EIN News/ -- Denver, Colo., Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstBank, one of the nation’s largest privately held banks with a focus on ‘banking for good,’ and Colorado’s favorite ice creamery, Little Man Ice Cream, are hosting its annual ‘Gingerbread House Party’ on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 1 – 3 p.m. across five Little Man sister locations throughout Metro Denver and Fort Collins.

This "sweet" holiday event will allow participants to enjoy free hot cocoa, music, entertainment and create their own gingerbread house, while supporting nonprofits that provide housing solutions for individuals and rescue animals.

“Decorating a ‘house’, and in turn, helping organizations provide a safe space or home for someone-in-need is a great concept, and one of the main reasons we host this event each year,” said Emily Robinson, COO of FirstBank. “More importantly, it enables people to give back to powerful causes, spend time with friends and family, and create memories. That’s really what the holidays are about.”

Participating locations and nonprofit beneficiaries, include:

The recommended donation is $15 (donations are not required to participate, but strongly encouraged), and includes the following items:

One gingerbread house kit per family with a ready-to-decorate gingerbread home, colorful candies, icing and more.

Free ice cream (limit 1 per person) courtesy of FirstBank.

Free hot cocoa, refreshments and music courtesy of Little Man Ice Cream.

A raffle ticket (limit 1 per person, no purchase necessary) for a chance to win $50 to $100 Visa gift cards.

This is the fourth year Little Man Ice Cream and FirstBank have partnered together to host its Gingerbread House Party, benefitting local shelters and affordable housing organizations.

FirstBank, which is ranked as one of the most philanthropic companies in Colorado, also continues to be the Corporate Sponsor of Colorado Gives Day, which has raised over $256 million for statewide charities since its inception in 2010.

About FirstBank

FirstBank began providing banking services in Colorado in 1963. Today, the bank maintains more than $19 billion in assets and operates more than 115 branch locations across Colorado, Arizona and California. FirstBank offers a variety of checking accounts, savings accounts, home equity loans, mortgages, and a full range of commercial banking services, including financing, treasury management and deposit accounts. Since 2000, FirstBank has been recognized as a leader in corporate philanthropy, contributing more than $65 million and thousands of volunteer hours to charitable organizations. The company is also unique in that a large portion of its stock is owned by management and employees, giving all employees a financial stake in the bank’s success through its Employee Stock Ownership Program. For more information, visit www.efirstbank.com.

