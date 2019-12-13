Semcasting’s Digital Point of Care Solution Named One of the Most Innovative Products of 2019 by PM360

/EIN News/ -- NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PM360, a leading trade magazine for marketing decision-makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device and diagnostics industries, has named Semcasting’s digital point of care (POC) solution as one of the most innovative products of 2019.



Traditional POC campaigns can be limited by the production, approval and distribution, setup, validation and take-down processes for physical materials in offices. Because of this, Semcasting saw a need for a digital solution and used its patented Smart Zones technology to create a digital POC solution that allows communication to all devices that connect to networks in specific health care provider offices. For example, Semcasting’s digital POC solution was leveraged by a leading OTC children’s allergy medication company to effectively initiate direct engagement with patients’ parents. This resulted in a 1.5x increase in dollars and unit sales of the pediatric OTC product due to the media exposure and a 1.1x increase in sales to the brand, showcasing a halo effect to other products sold under the same brand.

“It is an honor to be included in PM360’s annual innovation issue for our digital POC solution,” said Matt Hedberg, VP, General Manager of Professional Services, Semcasting. “Our team has a deep understanding of how to successfully execute digital marketing in a privacy-safe manner in highly regulated industries such as pharmaceuticals. That knowledge helped us create this solution to supplement existing POC campaigns and fill in any existing gaps digitally. We are glad that PM360 recognizes the power of our patented technologies for the industry a second time, following our inclusion in the innovation issue in 2017 for our Matchback Attribution solution.”

On top of being named to PM360’s innovation issue, Semcasting recently achieved certified status for information security by HITRUST , demonstrating its continued commitment to securely serve the health and pharma industries. Additionally, the business unit within Semcasting specializing in healthcare, pharmaceuticals and insurance has realized over 50% year over year growth due to its focus on regulatory compliant solutions.

Semcasting’s digital POC solution was selected as part of PM360’s 8th Annual Innovations Issue published each December. This issue was established to serve as a guide to the year’s most innovative companies, startups, divisions, products, services and strategies from within the healthcare and life sciences industries. This comprehensive overview of the year’s most innovative achievements in these six categories helps other companies in the industry to find potential partners and offerings that can help them advance healthcare and life sciences.

“For the past eight years, we have worked to help the industry identify the latest and most exciting advancements that facilitate change in the industry, how it operates, or offer new advancements that better serve patients, doctors, payers and others involved,” says Anna Stashower, CEO/Publisher of PM360. “We hope this guide can serve as an important resource for the industry throughout 2020 as we all work to improve the healthcare experience for everyone involved.”

All of this year’s selections for PM360’s innovation issue can be found at: www.pm360online.com/pm360-presents-the-2019-innovators .

About Semcasting

Semcasting, a data-as-a-service provider, created the next-generation Universal Data Exchange for advertising, marketing and CRM related digital targeting. Our patented Smart Zones IP Targeting platform onboards a wide-array of consumer, business, mobile and internet site traffic to both online and offline locations. Smart Zones uniquely links all cross-device activity for targeted advertising and attribution with nearly 100 percent reach and unrivaled accuracy. Semcasting is headquartered in North Andover, MA.

About PM360

PM360 is the premier, must-read magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostics industries. Published monthly, PM360 is the only journal that focuses on delivering the full spectrum of practical information necessary for product managers and pharmaceutical marketing professionals to succeed in the complex and highly regulated healthcare environment.

The journal’s targeted and insightful editorial focuses on issues that directly impact critical decision making, including: Planning and implementation of cutting-edge strategies, trends, the latest technological advances, branding/marketing, advertising/promotion, patient/professional education, sales, market research, PR, and leadership. Additionally, the “360” in the title signifies the span of this critical, how-to info with personal and career insights for an enjoyable and thought-provoking read.

By providing the full circle of enriching content, PM360 is truly an indispensable tool for busy and productive marketing professionals to stay at the top of their game.

