Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds of Class Action Against Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB), Baxter International Inc. (BAX) & HEXO Corp. (HEXO)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB)

Class Period: September 11, 2019 - November 14, 2019

Deadline: January 21, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Aurora Cannabis Inc. ("Aurora" or the "Company")revenue would decline in its first quarter of fiscal 2020 ended September 30, 2019; (2) the Company would halt construction on its Aurora Nordic 2 and Aurora Sun facilities; and (3) due to the foregoing, defendants' statements about Aurora's receivables, business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX)

Class Period: February 21, 2019 - October 23, 2019

Deadline: January 24, 2020

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) certain intra-Company transactions, undertaken for the purpose of generating foreign exchange gains and losses, used foreign exchange rate conventions that were not in accordance with GAAP and enabled intra-Company transactions to be undertaken after the related exchange rates were already known; (2) Baxter lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; (3) as a result, Baxter's financial statements were misstated and would likely require correction or amendment; (4) due to Baxter's internal investigation, it would not be able to file its quarterly report for the period ending September 30, 2019, with the SEC on a Form 10-Q in a timely manner; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about Baxter's business and operations lacked a reasonable basis.

HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO)

Class Period: January 25, 2019 - November 15, 2019

Deadline: January 27, 2020

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Hexo’s reported inventory was misstated as the Company was failing to write down or write off obsolete product that no longer had value; (2) Hexo was engaging in channel-stuffing in order to inflate its revenue figures and meet or exceed revenue guidance provided to investors; (3) Hexo was cultivating cannabis at its facility in Niagara, Ontario that was not appropriately licensed by Health Canada; and (4) as a result, Hexo’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

