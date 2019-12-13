Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds of Class Action Against Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO), AZZ, Inc. (AZZ) & Infosys Limited (INFY)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484 . If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO)

Class Period: May 31, 2018 - September 23, 2019

Deadline: January 2, 2020

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Abeona’s Chemical, Manufacturing and Controls (“CMC”) and internal controls and procedures and/or compliance policies were inadequate; (2) as a result, the Company failed to provide sufficient data points on the transport stability of EB-101 to clinical sites, or else such transport stability was insufficient; (3) consequently, it was foreseeable that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) would reject approval for the start of the VITAL Study until such issues were addressed; and (4) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

AZZ, Inc. (NYSE: AZZ)

Class Period: July 3, 2018 - October 8, 2019

Deadline: January 3, 2020

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) AZZ’s internal controls over financial reporting were not effective; (2) AZZ improperly implemented ASC 606 which resulted in improper revenue reconciliations; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about AZZ’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY )

Class Period: July 7, 2018 - October 20, 2019

Deadline: December 23, 2019

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company improperly recognized revenues to inflate short-term profits; (2) the Company’s CEO, Salil Parekh, bypassed reviews and approvals for large deals to avoid accounting scrutiny; (3) management pressured the Company’s finance team to hide information from auditors and the Company’s Board of Directors; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

