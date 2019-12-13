SociallyMined Announces Details of their Acquisition

Transaction Officially Completed in Q4 2019

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SociallyMined (SM) a leading data and analytics digital marketing company, today announced that HYPR has completed an acquisition of its company; terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition will allow HYPR the ability to expand into new solution areas and shape how they plan, execute, analyze, and extend influencer marketing to large and small businesses alike, with a goal to help better optimize spend.

“More than 4 years ago, we set out on a tech-driven mission – to leverage data and analytics to understand key audiences to help with message delivery and amplification. Today, I’m proud of what we’ve achieved towards reaching that goal. We built a trusted brand that supported organizations, via proprietary algorithms, behind the scenes and helped our clients shape their narrative”, said Matt Anthes, co-founder and CEO of SM. “HYPR has been seen as a leading influencer platform, recently ranked the best influencer platform of 2019 by Digiday. It will be exciting to see how HYPR evolves and extends its market leading position.”

SM and HYPR have a history of collaboration and the team’s first crossed paths when the co-founders established the company about five years ago. “Immediately the first time we worked together we weren’t thinking anything about an acquisition, but things evolved and we determined this would help us become the best in class,” stated Gil Eyal CEO HYPR. In addition to his other ventures, SM co-founder and President Steve Zeitchik will remain with HYPR in an official capacity. Additionally, SM co-founder and CEO Matt Anthes has joined the non-profit mission focused Hatcher Group’s executive team as VP of Digital Communications, where he will lead and grow the firm’s digital practice. Anthes, however, will serve as an advisor to HYPR on political and advocacy issues.

HYPR pioneered the influencer marketing category by delivering an innovative, affordable and engaging influencer platform directly to clients but continues to evolve. Steve Zeitchik will be at the forefront of HYPR’s new SMB product, where he will be leading product rollout and business development efforts. “I’m honored to be working with Gil and his team to help launch their solution to the SMB market”, stated Steve Zeitchik, SM co-founder and President. “The new package delivers the advanced tech of HYPR but streamlined for small businesses without adding significant costs to a company’s influencer campaign.” The transaction closed in early December and HYPR is positioned to deliver the most comprehensive influencer marketing platform on the market, sold at the lowest cost.

About SociallyMined

SociallyMined (www.sociallymined.com) is a boutique data-driven digital agency which leverages data and analytics to understand what people are saying online and employs a creative approach to reaching an audience efficiently and effectively. SociallyMined services incorporate cutting-edge technologies designed for Fortune 500 brands, utilizing big data and analytics to track relevant sentiment and behavior, while providing a strategy to influence the sentiment and direct it towards favorable outcomes. In addition, they offer diverse traditional services which include web design, social media campaigns, and video production. The SociallyMined team is comprised of industry leaders with experience dealing directly with non-profits, government, brands, and entertainment. SociallyMined understands an audience and ensures a message is being heard by those influencers and decision makers that can affect change and make an impact for brands, issue-advocacy, individual campaigns and crisis management. For additional information related to the above please email us at info@sociallymined.com.

About HYPR

HYPR’s mission is to make influencer marketing fully automated and scalable. By introducing audience demographics automated tools to connect with micro-influencers, and performance tracking solutions into a market severely lacking in technology, HYPR has completely revolutionized the way brands and agencies perform influencer marketing. HYPR's tools allow brands to automate the manual parts of influencer marketing and focus on being marketers. The company prides itself on putting brands first, by empowering them to lower their costs and increase ROI – for that reason we it does not represent influencers. HYPR clients include over 100 fortune 500 brands as well as the biggest advertising and PR agencies in the world. HYPR is the recipient of the 2019 Digiday Influencer Marketing and Content Marketing Platform of the Year awards (https://digiday.com/awards/adobe-hypr-xaxis-and-more-are-this-years-digiday-technology-award-winners/), the 2017 International Performance Marketing Award for Best Saas/Tracking Platform, the the 2017 MarCom Award for excellence in Print Media / Print Creativity / Editorial, and the 2018 Martech Awards for Best Influencer Marketing Management Platform (http://martechbreakthrough.com/award-winners), and was ranked 163 in the Inc. 5,000 list of fastest growing companies (19th in NYC).

