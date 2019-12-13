The $30.5B Command & Control Technologies Market in Defense, Law Enforcement & Public Safety - Forecast to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Command and Control Technologies Market in Defense, Law Enforcement & Public Safety - 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the market is forecast to go through major shifts, growing to $30.5 billion by 2025.

Drivers for this market include new and maturing technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Communications, Big Data & Data Analysis, IoT, and G-5 communications, which will create new market segments and fresh business opportunities.



Additional factors to drive the Command & Control Technologies Market include:

Terror, national security and crime

China-U.S high-tech Arms Race

Trump administration's higher DOD, DHS and law enforcement funding

AI, Big Data, IoT & 5-G Technolgies

President Xi's internal security funding

The We Will Invest Whatever It Takes approach of autocratic governments (e.g., China, Turkey, Iran and Saudi Arabia) to avoid regime change

Cybercrime and cyberterrorism threats

Quantum Cryptology threats and opportunities

The ongoing conflicts in the Middle East

The report, consisting of 3 volumes, presents a thorough analysis of 5 Vertical, 5 Technology, 5 Revenue Sources, 5 Regional and 43 National Markets, detailing 234 relevant 2018-2025 submarkets. The report also provides extensive and updated data on 31 Command and Control Technologies Vendors.



This 1,235-page report is the most comprehensive review of the global Command and Control Technologies Market available today. The objective of this mega-report is to provide today's strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market.



The report includes the following Command & Control System Configurations:

C2I - Command, Control & Intelligence

C2ISR - C2I plus Surveillance and Reconnaissance

C2ISTAR - C2, Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition, and Reconnaissance)

C3 - Command, Control & Communications

C3I -Command, Control, Communications and Intelligence

C3ISTAR - C3 plus ISTAR

C4, C4I, C4ISR, C4ISTAR, C4ISREW, C4ISTAREW C - Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence and Interoperability

C5I - Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Collaboration and Intelligence



Questions answered in this report include:

What is the market size and what are the trends of 232 submarkets during 2018-2025?

What are the submarkets that provide attractive business opportunities?

Who are the decision-makers?

What drives the customers to purchase command and control systems solutions and services?

What are the customers looking for?

What are the command and control systems technology & services trends?

What are the 10 Vertical and Technology markets SWOTs (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats)?

What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?

Companies Mentioned



Activu

BAE Systems

Barco

Boeing Company

CACI International Inc.

Christie Digital Systems

Collins Aerospace

Datapath Limited

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Extron Electronics

General Dynamics Corp.

Green Hippo

Harris Corp.

Hiperwall Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

InFocus Corp.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Leonardo S.p.A.

Lockheed Martin

Matrox

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

Planar System Inc.

Raytheon

RGB Spectrum Inc.

Saab AB

Thales Group

tvONE

Userful Corp

VuWall Technology Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/50gm12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.