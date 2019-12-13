Aspen Group Determines Not to Proceed with Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPU) (“the Company” or “AGI”), an education technology holding company, today announced that it has determined not to proceed with the proposed public offering of its common stock previously announced on December 12, 2019. The determination results from an assessment by the Company's management that current equity market conditions are not conducive for an offering on terms that would be in the best interests of the Company's stockholders. The offering was being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement that was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 18, 2018. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy common stock or any other securities of Aspen Group in any jurisdiction.



About Aspen Group, Inc.:

Aspen Group, Inc. is an education technology holding company that leverages its infrastructure and expertise to allow its two universities, Aspen University and United States University, to deliver on the vision of making college affordable again.

Investor Relations Contact:

Kim Rogers

Managing Director

Hayden IR

385-831-7337

Kim@HaydenIR.com





