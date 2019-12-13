Vocational & Work Truck End-use Applications by Truck/Body Configurations in North America, 2019 Edition: Featuring Historic Data from 2018 with Forecasts to 2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vocational & Work Truck End Use Applications by Truck/Body Configurations in North America: 2019 Edition 2018 Data, 5-Year History and 2019 - 2023 Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Comprehensive analysis of 420 manufacturers of 18 key types of truck bodies covering the gamut from light, medium and heavy-duty, aggregated into an $8.5 billion industry.

The Report



The outcome of the vocational use of final vehicles rests in the hands of scores of small to large fabricators in North America. These range from one-segment specialists to larger corporations that cover more than one type of truck body for mounting on dedicated chassis. As in any fragmented industry with scores of small producers, there is a trend towards consolidation and diversification.



This report provides a vista view of the entire industry, from the standpoint of where the truck chassis is applied in the delivery chain, from truck manufacturer to body fabricator to final customer. The database and analysis cover 420 identified body fabricators, breaking out units by light, medium and heavy-duty, with units and dollar sales and other breakouts unique to each segment such as-by way of example-configuration, types of sub-products, capacity, materials, etc.



Presented in Three Sections

Section 1: Summary comprises an overview of the 18 segments covered, in terms of 2018 market size and manufacturer share estimates. Details on shipments by region and state indicate sales potential by region for raw material and component suppliers to the industry. Also included is a section on recent developments, with M&A activity, plant expansions and new products/technology launched in 2018 and 2019.

Section 2: Analysis offers comprehensive quantification and market analysis for each of the 18 segments, with breakouts by 40+ sub-types, for materials, chassis class, technology, market dynamics, production by region and outlook to 2023.

Section 3: Data Tables is an Excel workbook, with individual spreadsheets containing statistical data on the 420 companies, in units and dollars by segment.

The author has pioneered independent study of various body fabrication areas and put together this compendium from years of accumulated experience of this industry, through executive interviews, trade show visits, and deep analysis.

Key Topics Covered



1 Scope



2 Product Types



3 Market Size Estimates: Units & Dollars 2018

3.1 Market Size: By Chassis Class

3.2 Market Size Estimates: Historical - 2013-2017



4 Market Shares: Competitive Analysis in Units & Dollars

4.1 Manufacturers by Type

4.2 Manufacturers' Product Mix

4.3 Market Shares: All Products

4.4 Market Shares: By Body Type



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Average Price

5.2 Distribution Channels



6 Outlook - 2019-2023



7 Key Manufacturer Data

7.1 Key Manufacturer Data: Alphabetical Order

7.2 Key Manufacturer Data: Rank Order - Units

