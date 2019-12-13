GrowLife/EZ-CLONE Announces Exclusive, Five-Year CBD Genetics Distribution Agreement

EZ-CLONEZ to include High Plains genetics across varying climates

/EIN News/ -- KIRKLAND, Wash., Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GrowLife, Inc. (OTC:PHOT)(the “Company” or “GrowLife”), one of the nation's most recognized indoor cultivation product and service providers, today announced its exclusive distributorship agreement with High Plains Crop Production, LLC for four proven varieties of hemp genetics effective December 11, 2019. These genetics have third-party Certificates of Analysis (“CoA”) detailing cannabinoid performance and terpene profiles.



“The foundation of delivering high-performance CBD clones starts with having proven genetics. High Plains has delivered millions of CBD genetics for years with third-party validation,” said GrowLife CEO Marco Hegyi. “Our multi-year agreement with High Plains for several exclusive strains enables GrowLife/EZ CLONE to confidently serve hemp farmers in challenging climates.”

“We are excited to announce this new strategic partnership with GrowLife/EZ-CLONE. It will empower us to reach a customer base on a much broader scale than was previously possible,” stated Brandon Burchett, CEO of High Plains Crop Production LLC. “Together we will be able to provide farmers nationwide with the tools and support they need to succeed in the hemp industry. Our genetics are bred and field tested to produce viable growing options in even the most difficult of climates.”

Hegyi added details on how the company will distribute the clones, “The process of growing hemp for CBD involves a balancing act of maximizing CBD from the hemp plant while maintaining legally compliant THC levels. GrowLife/EZ-CLONE will sell EZ-CLONEZ, proprietary hemp clones through this exclusive distributor agreement. The clones come with Standard Operating Procedures (“SOP”) and Certificates of Analysis (“CoA”) and will come from top-tier, proven genetics partners and grown by propagators that will be designed to maximize cannabinoid yield.”

About GrowLife, Inc.

GrowLife, Inc. (PHOT) aims to become the nation’s largest cultivation service provider for cultivating organics, herbs and greens and plant-based medicines. Our mission is to help make our customers successful. Through a network of local representatives covering the United States and Canada, regional centers and its e-Commerce team, GrowLife provides essential goods and services including media, industry-leading hydroponics and soil, plant nutrients, and thousands more products to specialty grow operations. GrowLife is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington and was founded in 2012.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT:

About High Plains Crop Production, LLC

The idea for High Plains was formed by Brandon Burchett in 2013. His interest in CBD was sparked out of a desire to help his community. His neighbor’s children were suffering from a rare form of epilepsy, and they needed help. Brandon began working with cannabis to create a better breed of plant, a high-CBD, low-THC variety that could address these people’s needs. With the passage of the Farm Bill in 2014, Brandon recognized a further opportunity, to bring a new cash crop to farmers in the southeast who were in need of a new source of income with the downturn of tobacco, and High Plains Crop Production was formed. We offer farmers our tested genetics and tried and true growing methods to help them achieve a better, more sustainable crop. High Plains has continued to grow throughout the nation over the following years, working with more than 60 farmers in 6 states. However, we never dreamed of being able to reach the market on this wide of a scale prior to the formation of our strategic partnership with EZ-CLONE. With their help, we hope to be able to provide our USDA-compliant genetics to farmers everywhere, offering them a better product, and expanding the care mission that inspired the formation of High Plains from the very beginning.



