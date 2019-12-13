VERB Adds CBD Sales Leader CTFO to Its Growing Client Roster

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERB Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), a leader in business-focused interactive video CRM, marketing, and sales enablement applications, announced a new agreement with Changing the Future Outcome (“CTFO”), a network marking industry leader specializing in the sale of Cannabidiol (“CBD”) based products.



CTFO has launched the white-labeled VERB application (“app”) in with U.S. with its Canadian market deployment scheduled for later this year. As part of the agreement, CTFO will also leverage VERB’s integrated sampling platform, which has been shown to significantly increase conversion rates for other direct sales programs.

CTFO offers CBD-based health and wellness products for the general nutrition, anti-aging, and even pet markets, selling both directly to end users as well as through its direct salesforce and distributors. CTFO’s mission is to embrace the entrepreneurial spirit of its team members and is committed to expansion while still focusing on changing people’s lives for the better through both wellness and supplemental income opportunities.

“Partnering with VERB for our CTFO app launch has been a wonderful experience from inception to launch,” said Stuart Finger, Founder and CEO of CTFO. “We could not be more pleased with their professionalism and attention to detail. We have already received strong feedback from our field and anticipate this partnership being key in driving our next level growth.”

Global President of Sales for VERB McKinley Oswald added, "CTFO is a well-respected, forward thinking industry leader and we are excited to help them enhance their brand, increase retention rates, and expand their distribution channels through the use of our proprietary, interactive video-based CRM platform and other tools. As innovators in a new and growing industry, CTFO realizes the advantages of being an early mover, much like VERB, which is why we believe this relationship will be mutually beneficial for both parties.”

About VERB

VERB Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) is rapidly emerging as the market leader in interactive video-based customer relationship management ("CRM") sales and marketing applications. With offices in California and Utah, VERB provides next-generation CRM lead generation, sales enablement, and video marketing software applications to sales-based organizations in 60 countries and in 48 languages. The Company's proprietary and patent-pending technology platform produces real-time, measurable results with some customers reporting greater than 600% increases in conversion rates. The Company's software-as-a-service (SaaS) products are cloud-based, accessible on all mobile and desktop devices, and are available by subscription for individual and enterprise users. The Company's technology is integrated into popular ERP, CRM, and marketing platforms, including Oracle NetSuite, Adobe Marketo, and integrations into Salesforce.com, Odoo, and Microsoft, among others are underway. For more information, please visit: verb.tech .

About CTFO

CTFO is a health and wellness company located in Fairfield, California. The company previously focused on traditional health supplements but more recently began focusing its efforts on the high-growth, emerging CBD market. CTFO sells high-quality, natural products and are well known for their generous 60-day money back guarantee. To learn more about VTFO, please visit: www.ctfocbdonline.com .

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking” information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In accordance with the safe harbor provisions of this Act, statements contained herein that look forward in time that include everything other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company’s actual results. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and there are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by the Company, including, but not limited to, plans and objectives of management for future operations or products, the market acceptance or future success of our products, and our future financial performance. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, and other filings with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov). The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Media Contact:

855.250.2300, ext.7

info@myverb.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and Tom Colton

Gateway Investor Relations

949.574.3860

VERB@gatewayir.com



