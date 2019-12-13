Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the addition of Randy Ornstein to its Official Advisory Board

/EIN News/ -- TITUSVILLE, Fla., Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apple Rush Company, Inc. (OTC PINK: APRU) (the “company”) is proud to announce the addition of Randy Ornstein, former VP of Anheuser-Busch, to its official advisory board.

Tony Torgerud, CEO of Apple Rush, stated, “Having Randy join APRU will help us create a strategic plan for the national rollout of our flagship brand, Apple Rush 100% All Natural Sparkling Juice. He has decades of knowledge in the CPG industry, and his experience will help guide us in market acquisition and data analysis. Randy also brings a large rolodex of top executives at big box retailers, as well as large distributors that will assist us in our mission to become a successful national brand.”

Randy Ornstein stated, “I am incredibly thrilled and honored to be part of the Apple Rush advisory board. I strongly believe that Apple Rush is an amazing company with a solid brand portfolio. It will be a privilege to advise APRU’s leadership team and take them to the next level.”

Gentry Pelham III, president of North Florida Sales commented, “Randy is not only an expert but also a proven respected leader with profound consumer and retail understanding. He knows how to utilize data to drive business growth and he completely embraces consumer centricity. We are extremely excited to have him join Apple Rush’s advisory board and we look forward to benefiting from his strategic vision and expertise.”

Furthermore, Tony added on Randy’s arrival, “Apple Rush is building a world class team and we will be announcing additional advisors and business accomplishments regularly. We will be implementing several new shareholder programs, bringing our transparency to a new level. Stay tuned.”

About Randy Ornstein

Randy Ornstein is a former 18-year veteran/executive at Anheuser-Busch who oversaw the sales strategy for alcoholic brands like Bon & Viv spiked seltzer, and non-alcoholic offerings such as HiBall Energy. He led a team of 55 employees and was responsible for in-store execution and selling of Anheuser-Busch products within all channels (grocery, c-store, drug, military, on-premise, mass) for the total US representing over $60 million in sales. Prior to his last role, he was the Vice President of Sales for the Wal-Mart channel and held various positions in Category Management. Randy also spent approximately 4 years at IRI as a Sr. Project Manager conducting extensive research on the alcohol industry. Randy holds a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Indiana and an MBA from the University of Arkansas.

About The Apple Rush Co., Inc.



The Apple Rush Company, Inc., through its subsidiary APRU, LLC, is a distributor of cpg products under the trademarked Apple Rush brand and other labels. The Apple Rush brand has more than 40 years of existence in the natural beverage industry. As a historical leader in the organic and natural beverage sector our goal is to also become the leader in the distribution of anhydrous hemp oil products nationwide. For more information, please go to www.applerush.com. Also coming soon www.aprubrands.com



About APRU, LLC

APRU, LLC focuses on the development and sales of all natural Apple Rush sparkling juices, and research and development, of premium hemp extracts that contain a broad range of cannabinoids and natural hemp derivatives and other active ingredients such as our exclusive agathos active, kratom, kava, blue lotus, and ginseng. www.aprullc.com or on Twitter @RealAPRU_News.

Safe Harbor Act: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor relations Contact:

Tony Torgerud

888-741-3777 x 2



