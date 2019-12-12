Rehabilitative and remedial treatment technology wins top Science and Technology Prize

Release December 12, 2019, 15:10

Gazprom is creating cutting-edge hi-tech solutions.

Economic benefit of implemented solutions exceeds RUB 60 billion.

The award ceremony for the 2019 edition of the corporate Science and Technology Prize took place at the meeting of the Gazprom Management Committee. It was noted at the event that the total economic benefit of the award-winning solutions and technologies exceeds RUB 60 billion.

The top prize went to the paper by Gazprom Transgaz Moscow entitled “Rehabilitative and remedial treatment technology for employees of Gazprom.” The work was developed in close cooperation with the Industry Clinic and Diagnostic Center and the relevant subdivisions of Gazprom.

The authors of the paper accomplished the task of raising worker productivity. The technology combines early disease detection with rehabilitative and remedial treatment based on a new research and methodological framework involving a purpose-built hardware and software package.

Second place went to Gazprom Transgaz Krasnodar for the project entitled “Domestic adsorption (silica gel) system: Unique gas treatment solution for gas trunklines.”

The authors of the following projects were also awarded:

– “Developing and integrating management information systems to improve technogenic and geo-ecological safety at gas production facilities of Gazprom Dobycha Yamburg” by Gazprom Dobycha Yamburg;

– “Working out a production method and formulation for hydrocarbon base oil in Gazpromneft Drilline drilling fluids” by Gazprom Neft;

– “Developing and implementing a set of sci-tech solutions to support gas production in brownfields” by Gazprom Dobycha Nadym;

– “Developing and implementing a set of sci-tech solutions to optimize geological exploration” by Gazprom Geologorazvedka;

– “Sci-tech complex for fine-tuning of development technologies in vertical, horizontal and directional gas wells” by Gazprom VNIIGAZ;

– “Information analysis system for identifying potentially hazardous sections in gas trunklines due to stress corrosion cracking and for planning major repairs: A case study of Gazprom Transgaz Yugorsk” by Gazprom Gaznadzor;

– “Creating a technological complex to produce hydrocarbons from the Achimov deposits of the Urengoyskoye oil, gas and condensate field” by Gazprom Dobycha Urengoy;

– “Efficient technological innovations for increasing productivity and operational safety in underground storage wells of Gazprom” by SevKavNIPIgaz.

Background Gazprom’s Science and Technology Prize was established in 1998. The Prize is an important component of the corporate scientific and technological policy aimed at promoting innovations in the Company’s businesses and maintaining its technological leadership within the global energy industry. In 2019, as many as 17 projects were submitted for the Prize, with 148 authors from 26 subsidiaries of Gazprom and 6 third-party entities. The papers were assessed by a group of experts from Gazprom and its subsidiaries. The assessment criteria included urgency, novelty, scientific and technological level (research intensity), area of application, scope and economic impact with regard to Gazprom, commercial potential and protectability, and use of domestic products, technologies and equipment.