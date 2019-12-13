Zamedia Launches Karhuslots.com

Karhuslots.com Karhuslots Casino Table

Following the success of Toroslots, lead generator Zamedia N.V. launches their new Finnish online gambling guide Karhuslots.com.

The Finnish market has always been one of my weakspots and I am very proud to finally take on this challenge.” — Erik King

HELSINGFORS, FINLAND, December 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the tremendous success of the Spanish online casino guide Toroslots.com Zamedia continues its journey by expanding into Finland.Finnish players can now expect up to date bonus offers, exclusive bonus codes and the latest casino news all in one place. Karhuslots is aimed to be one of the leading lead generators for the Finnish casino market by the end of 2020.Their strategy to follow through this will be achieved by organic high quality marketing and exclusive partnerships with online casinos.Karhuslots will be managed by the prominent casino expert Erik King who currently have authored over 10 different online casino guides. Karhuslots currently have a close relationship with the widely successful casino guide Zamsino and players can expect many future collaborations!



