CAPTAIN CHRISTOPHER BEHNAM TO RECEIVE AWARD FROM THE IRANIAN AMERICAN CULTURAL AND EDUCATION CENTER

Noted Iranian Americans coming together to honor their own.

SACRAMENTO, CA, USA, December 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Iranian American Cultural and Education Center is celebrating the Shortest Night of the Year at its annual Shabeh Yalda Celebration in Sacramento on December 15, 2019. The Black-Tie Event, which will start at 5 pm, is expecting over 500 guests . This year, the center is honoring outstanding Iranian American citizens who have demonstrated their courage, and dedication in helping the Iranian American Community and the world at large. One of the recipients is Captain Christopher Behnam, the United Airlines Pilot who successfully handled a catastrophic engine failure on Flight 1175. His heroic actions saved 381 souls. Captain Behnam exemplifies true courage and strength not only as a pilot, but in his everyday life where he dedicates his time helping the disadvantaged. His tireless efforts have been a strong testimony of his Iranian American heritage. The event is being held at the Iranian American Cultural Education Center at 2300 Sierra Boulevard, in Sacramento, California. 95825.About Captain Behnam:Captain Christopher Behnam has been a United Air Lines pilot for 33 years and is the recent recipient of the ALPA Superior Airmanship Award, an award that’s only been bestowed five times since the 1930’s. Behnam is a motivational speaker with a keen interest in humanitarian projects. He has recently been on news networks such as London’s Manoto, offering his words of wisdom.For more information on Captain Behnam:Flying Lion Productions402.382.0045contact@flyinglionproductions.orgWebsite: http://www.flyinglionproductions.org Iranian American Cultural Education Center:Iranian American Cultural & Educational Center (IACEC) is a non-for-profit public benefit corporation in Sacramento, California. They create a platform for our professionals, entrepreneurs, and small business owners in the Persian speaking community to gain more knowledge on the local available resources, regulations, and the actionable advice to work smarterMr. Moe Golshani916-918-3098###



