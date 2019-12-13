Photo Friday: Der Markt and the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree

The Capitol Christmas Tree is a tradition that dates back to 1964 when House Speaker John W. McCormack (D-MA) placed a live Christmas tree on the Capitol lawn. In 1970, the Capitol Architect asked the U.S. Forest Service to provide a Christmas tree and since then a different national forest has been chosen each year to provide “The People’s Tree.” For 2019, Carson National Forest in New Mexico provided a blue spruce for the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree.

Carson National Forest happens to be the backyard of FMI member Ted Calhoun, president of Der Markt Food Store in Red River, NM. Calhoun was present when the tree was selected and prepared for transport to the nation’s capital and had the honor of participating in the tree lighting ceremony. The tree is decorated with 10,000 handcrafted Christmas ornaments from community groups across New Mexico and a commemorative Red River Brewing Company beer was produced specially for the occasion and served at the celebration.